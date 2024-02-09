Iran's Lake Urmia is on its deathbed and there is little time left to save it, experts warn

11/04/2023 Urmia, Iran. A group of Iranian women demonstrated on the dry bottom of Lake Urmia , [+] Draw attention to the climate change crisis. (Photo Hamid/Middle East Images/Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo Hamid/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

It’s a sad story but a little hopeful in the end.

Like the famous Aral Sea in Central Asia and the Great Salt Lake in Utah, expanses of Iran’s Lake Urmia have been drying up for years. Lake Urmia, once the largest lake in the Middle East, has been transformed into a vast salty desert and only memories of its glory days remain.

Located in the Azerbaijan province in north-western Iran, Lake Urmia is a symbol of national pride and is included in the list of wetlands of international importance called the Ramsar List. Over the decades, excessive water use, dam construction, diversion of rivers and prolonged drought have gradually made Lake Urmia smaller than before.

Due to its dry conditions, the death knell of the lake had almost sounded last month, before nature came to its rescue and gave it some life with rainfall. But experts say the problem is much more serious and long-term, which can be solved with a few drops of rain here and there.

“We are watching a tragedy unfold before our eyes,” says Kaveh Madani, director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health.

“What is happening to Lake Urmia is the result of mismanagement of water in the lake basin and aggressive drainage in the upper reaches of the river,” says Madani. Moreover, climate change and rising temperatures in the region are making everything worse.

Meanwhile, since Lake Urmia remains on life support, environmentalists believe its final fate has not yet been decided. However, saving it is a complex task that requires Iran’s political will as well as an international effort to address some of the underlying causes of the drastic decline in the lake’s waters.

URMIA, IRAN – JULY 06: A drone photo shows people enjoying Lake Urmia, one of the largest saltwater lakes in the world located northwest of Iran, as recovery work continues due to the drought that has affected the entire country and the lake is at risk of drying up again in Urmia, Iran, on July 06, 2021.

Once upon a time

At its best, Lake Urmia was one of the largest lakes on the planet, whose waters provided food, jobs, and health benefits for the majority ethnic Azeri and Kurdish populations living in the surrounding areas.

Tourists came from near and far to bathe in the lake due to the lake’s salinity and potential healing powers. Lake Urmia was a stopover for a variety of birds including flamingos, pelicans, herons and ducks, which flocked here during the migration season.

Needless to mention that the lake is home to a special type of shrimp which, unlike some species, can survive even in extremely salty water.

Today, all this is a distant memory and the lake’s features can only be seen in history books. According to research, since the time of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the size of Lake Urmia has decreased by 90%, the percentage depending on whether the year is wet or dry in the country.

Inefficient agricultural practices, unsustainable development, the country’s groundwater depletion and extreme heat are some of the factors contributing to the collapse of Lake Urmia.

“We have closed this lake and we are not going to let it stay,” says Ali Mirchi, associate professor of water resources at Oklahoma State University.

“If Lake Urmia were to collapse, there would be a huge impact on public health through respiratory diseases, eye irritation and other complications,” says Mirchi.

A major threat is the increased risk of storm surges that occur when water levels recede and salt particles are blown into people’s lungs. Scientists have warned that the depletion of Lake Urmia could lead to destruction of local food webs, water conflicts and forced migration.

“Saline lakes contain very delicate and unique ecosystems that if they are disrupted, the consequences could be global,” says Sarah Null, a professor of watershed science at Utah State University.

“Protecting these lakes is important for the environment as well as people,” says Nal.

07/27/2007 Urmia, Iran. Four men lie covered in salt and mud on the shore of the salt lake Urmia in West Azerbaijan Province. The salt and mineral rich mud is especially known for its healing properties for skin and rheumatic diseases. Lake Urmia was once one of the largest salt lakes in the Middle East. Over the years, the lake has been shrinking due to drought and dam construction.

tears for restoration

Also known as the “Turquoise Solitaire of Azerbaijan” and part of the fabric of Persian culture, losing Lake Urmia has not been easy for Iranians.

Locals have regularly launched online and grassroots campaigns to save the lake from extinction. “Let us cry so that with our tears we can refill Lake Urmia” is one of the slogans raised by the people as a sign of frustration towards the failure of the Islamic Republic to preserve the lake.

In 2011, protests broke out in the cities of Tabriz and Urmia with thousands of people demanding an end to actions that were depleting the county’s water resources. According to Human Rights Watch report, security forces responded with violence, intimidation, and mass arrests to suppress the crowd.

“Many people have fought for years to restore the lake, but Iran is bankrupt on water and if policies continue as they are, the problem will only get worse,” says Madani, a research professor at the City College of New York.

“Despite serious efforts by experts, scientists and activists to revive it, the lake has unfortunately become a victim of political games,” says Madani.

Given its ability to unite people behind a single cause, Lake Urmia is both feared and respected by authorities in Iran, who have a long history of using it as a bargaining chip.

In particular, Hassan Rouhani, who served as president from 2013 to 2021, promised voters to revitalize the lake through a ten-year rehabilitation program costing billions of dollars.

For a time toward the end of Rouhani’s tenure, the lake had some good years, but “it turned out to be more about luck and big rainfall events,” says Mirchi.

Still, “the administration counted it as a victory,” says Mirchi.

When hardline Ebrahim Raisi took over the presidency in 2021, Iranians became even more concerned about the state of the environment under his watch.

In three years, the top environment officials appointed to Raisi’s cabinet have not been able to show a good report card regarding Lake Urmia and have often depended on weather and rain to improve the water level of the lake.

At times, members of Iran’s government system have also spoken out against the current administration’s priorities and inaction towards environmental degradation across the country.

For example, Isa Kalantari, former head of Iran’s environment department and decision-maker on the Lake Urmia restoration task force, recently told reporters, “Reviving the lake is the last thing on the minds of those in charge of its restoration. Are.” ,

Iran’s environmental authority did not respond to a request for comment.

11/01/2023 Urmia, Iran. A ship is stranded in the rising salt flats of Lake Urmia, a salt lake in West Azerbaijan Province. Studies have shown that the size of the lake has fluctuated over time, mainly due to the effects of drought and floods. Presently the lake is shrinking rapidly due to drought and dams built on some of the rivers that feed the lake.

desperate measures

According to the Energy Ministry, about 90% of Iran’s water is extracted by the agricultural sector, a problem shared by many different countries.

Incidentally, scientists believe that one of the main reasons why some of the most important lakes around the world are in crisis is due to inefficient agricultural practices.

The Great Salt Lake in Utah, the Caspian Sea in Iran, and the Dead Sea in the Middle East are some examples. Experts say Lake Urmia is no different.

“On the basis, it is an allocation problem. Either you allocate water to the lake, or you let the water be used for farming,” says Jay Lund, a professor of civil and environmental engineering and geography at the University of California, Davis.

“We’ve seen what doing all the water to agriculture does to lakes, so it would be good to point out all the dangers and find some kind of compromise,” says Lund.

The destruction of saline lakes, whether in the United States, Iran or elsewhere, could lead to the spread of disease, salt storms and loss of biodiversity, potentially costing countries thousands of jobs and billions of dollars annually. Could.

As far as solutions to this global challenge go, “at the end of the day, it’s about looking at how we can bring more water into the lakes to save them,” says Null.

To free up more water for the lakes, governments are considering several options. Putting up barriers to shrink the lakes, buying water from farmers and leaving the rivers that naturally feed the lakes alone are some of the suggestions being floated in scientific circles.

It remains to be seen whether any of these solutions will or can be implemented in Iran and Lake Urmia, but one thing is certain, experts say.

“The death of the lake would not only be a bitter environmental disaster, it would also be a public execution of hope,” says Madani.

He further said, “The question is what is going to happen in it.”