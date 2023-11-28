Iran fails to fight climate change as COP28 goes on next door

July 21, 2023 Kurdistan, Iran. There is a large area of ​​forests in the border villages of Mariwan city. , [+] Burned by an uncontrolled fire. Due to its inaccessible terrain, reaching the main site of the fire proves difficult. (Photo by Wenger/Middle East Images) Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

World leaders will begin gathering on Thursday for two weeks of climate talks in the United Arab Emirates. Discussions will focus on what governments need to do next to prevent temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, a threshold that would have devastating effects on the planet if passed.

This year, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is taking place in Dubai, where this summer in the Persian Gulf, the heat index regularly exceeded 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit), a threshold that threatens human survival. Tests the limits, study finds. Oil workers in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan made this clear by posting a video on social media showing themselves frying an omelette on the ground.

Iran’s environment is deteriorating rapidly. The Iranian population has endured droughts, floods, heat waves, air pollution, dust storms and wildfires due to decades of government mismanagement. These events are occurring faster and more severely due to climate change.

The nation offers a glimpse of the conditions world leaders are racing to prevent in the Persian Gulf.

The 1.5 degree target was set during the 2015 COP21 in France and was established by the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty signed by almost every country. Iran, Yemen and Libya are the only three countries that have not ratified the landmark Paris Agreement, despite the fact that the Middle East is warming much faster than other parts of the world, a trend experts say is concerning. Threatens the livelihood and stability of countries. community.

“This could lead to other climate change-related consequences in the region such as prolonged drought and extreme weather,” says Mohammed Mahmoud, director of the Climate and Water Program at the Middle East Institute.

Adding insult to injury, many cities across Iran ran out of water, making daily life very difficult to manage during the scorching heat.

There are many reasons behind the water shortage in Iran in the last few years. The first is the fact that “authorities have drained water resources in many areas due to large-scale dam construction and unsustainable agricultural practices,” says Vahid Pourmardan, a former official in Iran’s environment department.

This has led to the drying up of iconic lakes and wetlands in many parts of Iran. “When there is no water, environmental disasters such as sand and dust storms become more dangerous and severe,” says Pourmardan.

For example, more than 1,000 people in Sistan and Baluchistan suffered health problems after dust storms blanketed the region for several days. The province is Iran’s second largest and one of the most water-scarce areas in the country.

While it is important to note that mismanagement is the primary cause of Iran’s environmental crisis, experts say climate change is accelerating its demise.

“As global temperatures rise, the adverse impacts of climate change in Iran are likely to become significantly worse,” says Sam Looney, research fellow in the new economics of deep decarbonization at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment at the University of Oxford.

“And yet, in the face of these rapidly increasing risks, officials are not only showing a lack of preparedness, but in some cases, the government is actually pursuing policies that [are] Contributing further to the problem,” says Looney.

Iran is in the list of the top 10 largest global emitters of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that is the leading cause of climate change.

Ahead of COP28, Climate Action Tracker rated Iran’s efforts to reduce its emissions as severely inadequate, meaning the government is doing nothing to cooperate with international measures.

“Iran is lagging behind in both climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies,” says Amin Dezafuli, senior scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the University of Maryland in Baltimore.

“This is evident from the relatively high emissions per capita and the inadequate response to recent extreme weather events,” he added.

Iran’s representatives attended the last two climate summits without presenting any viable plan to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases the country releases into the atmosphere. The head of Iran’s environment department issued a statement at COP26 saying the reason Iran has not taken steps to tackle the climate crisis is because of United States sanctions.

“I don’t think COP28 will be any different,” Pourmardan says, adding, “Environmental officials will likely blame some external factor for their lack of action, as they have done in the past.”

Iran’s environment department did not respond to a request for comment.

It remains to be seen what happens at the climate summit in Dubai. But experts believe that if countries are not committed to fighting climate change in the Middle East, the region will continue to grapple with serious challenges such as forced migration, conflict, disease, and food and water insecurity.

“Human activities such as fossil fuel burning and land-use change have altered the climate system, leading to more frequent and intense extreme weather events,” says Dezfuli.

“It is important to recognize that Earth’s climate is a dynamic system; Therefore, changes in one country can have far-reaching effects on neighboring countries and beyond.”