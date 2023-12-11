Iran has accused Swedish EU employee Johan Floderus of spying for Israel and “corruption on earth”, a crime that carries the death penalty under Tehran’s Islamic laws.

During his first hearing on Sunday, Floderas was accused of “corruption on the ground, wide-ranging measures against Iran’s security” and “intelligence cooperation” with Israel, according to the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency.

His family has vehemently denied the charges against him and are campaigning for his release from Tehran’s Evin prison, where he has been held for more than 600 days.

Speaking in Brussels before a ministerial meeting on Monday morning, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said the allegations were “completely baseless and false.”

“We certainly call on the Iranian government to release him so he can be reunited with his family as soon as possible,” Billstrom said. He said the Swedish government’s priority was to ensure “official channels” for discussions with Tehran as well. Sweden’s diplomatic presence during the trial.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Christerson also called for the immediate release of Floderus during a press conference in Stockholm on Monday.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Said Sunday said there were “no grounds for keeping Johan Floderus in custody,” and vowed to “work tirelessly” to secure his release.

“We are seeking clarifications and more information from them (Iranian authorities) in close coordination with the Swedish authorities, who bear consular responsibility,” an EU foreign affairs spokesman said on Monday.

Floderas was arrested by Iranian authorities in April 2022 when he arrived in Tehran to visit a friend who worked at the Swedish Embassy.

He is a graduate of the universities of Oxford, Uppsala and SOAS London, and at the time his arrest Worked on the Afghanistan desk of the EU External Action Service.

She previously held positions in the European Commission’s department for international partnerships and in the cabinet of Swedish Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.

“Johan loves his family, dogs and CrossFit and has a great interest in history, literature and culture,” reads Description From his family.

Floderas is the latest EU citizen to be arbitrarily rejected by the Iranian regime on widely disputed criminal charges. Many before him were released only after Iran withdrew concessions from governments, such as the release of Iranian prisoners held in European prisons.

Floderas’ arrest came during the trial in Sweden of Hamid Nouri, an Iranian accused of mass murder of dissidents in Tehran in 1988.

His family says he is “a victim of Iran’s dangerous pattern of taking foreign nationals hostage for political purposes.”

Diplomatic efforts to secure his release, which have so far failed, are expected to progress after the Iranian judiciary invoked Article 286 of the Islamic penal code in the indictment, which carries the death penalty.

They have also been accused of working “under the guise of humanitarian projects under the guidance of Israeli agents” and face punishment under a 2020 Iranian law to counter “hostile” actions by Israel against the people of Palestine. Used to be.

The charges against Floderas come at a time of heightened diplomatic tensions between the European Union and Iran. On Sunday, Mahsa Amini’s family was blocked by Iranian authorities from traveling to the European Parliament in Strasbourg to accept the EU’s prestigious Sakharov Prize on her behalf.

In September 2022, Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died after being detained by Iran’s morality police, was awarded the European Union’s highest human rights award.

The family was to receive the Sakharov Prize, given to Amini by the European Parliament and the unprecedented ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ movement against the repression of women in Iran that was triggered by her death.

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola, called Iran has been asked to withdraw its decision on social media platform X.

