Iran accuses Swedish EU diplomat of conspiring with Israel

Floderas is on trial for “corruption on earth”, one of the most serious charges in Iran, which carries the death penalty.

Iran’s judiciary has accused Swedish Johan Floderus, a European Union (EU) diplomat detained in Iran for more than 600 days, on charges of collaborating with Israel “against the security” of the Islamic republic.

Dressed in the light blue uniform worn by prisoners and handcuffed, the 33-year-old Swedish national appeared in photos released by the judiciary on Sunday for the first time since his arrest in April 2022.

His trial began on Saturday behind closed doors in Branch 26 of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court with the reading of the charges against him, which had not until now been made public.

According to the Iranian judiciary agency Mizan Online, Floderas is on trial for participating in “corruption on earth” and “actions against Iran’s security through extensive intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime.”

“Corruption on earth” is one of the most serious charges in Iran and carries the death penalty.

His trial begins at the same time as Iran is pressuring Sweden to release Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen sentenced to life in prison for his role in the mass execution of thousands of protesters by the Iranian government in 1988 Was.

The Swedish Court of Appeal will deliver its verdict in the case on December 19.

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell reacted on Sunday, saying “Flodars is innocent and there is no reason to keep him in detention”, once again calling for his “immediate release”.

The same call was made by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, who announced the start of testing on Saturday. “There is no reason to keep Johan Floderus in custody”.

a tourist trip

The Swedish national, who worked for the diplomatic service of the European Union, was arrested at Tehran airport on 17 April 2022 as he was preparing to return home after a trip with friends.

He has since been held in Tehran’s Evin prison, where many opponents of the Iranian government are detained.

According to the representative of the Prosecutor, “the defendant was active in the field of intelligence gathering for the benefit of the Zionist regime in the form of projects against the Islamic Republic (the purpose of which was the overthrow of the Islamic Republic under the leadership of the Americans, Israelis and Europeans) Entities considered active against Iran”.

He added, “His other tasks included traveling to occupied Palestine, communicating with Israeli agents” and “gathering information on Islamic Republic programs that had nothing to do with the defendant’s professional field”.

After the indictment was read, the trial was adjourned until the next hearing, the date of which has not yet been announced.

EU citizens in Iranian prisons

Governments, human rights groups and families of foreign prisoners in Iran accuse Tehran of engaging in “hostage diplomacy” – bargaining to extract concessions from other countries.

Relations between Tehran and Stockholm deteriorated further in May following the execution of Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Chaab, who was convicted of “corruption on earth” after being kidnapped in Turkey in October.

Another Iranian-Swedish citizen, academic Ahmadreza Jalali, who was arrested in Iran in 2016 and sentenced to death on similar charges, remains at risk of execution.

Several other Europeans, including four French citizens, are being detained in Iran. One of them, Louis Arnaud, was sentenced in November to five years in prison for propaganda and undermining Iranian state security. Paris described his punishment as ‘unacceptable’.

Floderas’ trial began on Sunday with the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to imprisoned Iranian activist Nargess Mohammadi in Oslo.

The Sakharov Human Rights Prize will be awarded posthumously at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday to Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked a massive protest movement in Iran.

