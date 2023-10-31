IQPay Announces Lead Investor Steven Friedmutter Has Joined IQPay’s Advisory Board

Johannesburg–News Direct–Platodata

Johannesburg, October 31, 2023 – (PlatoData via 500Newswire) – IQPay, an innovative force in the fintech landscape, is pleased to announce that Steven Friedmutter has officially joined its Advisory Board. With this important appointment, Friedmutter is also stepping in as the lead investor for IQPay, which will mark a milestone in the company’s journey.

Steven Friedmutter brings to IQPay an impressive track record of experience, presence and reliability. Freedmutter’s journey continues, defying conventions. His recent appointment as Partner and Founding Advisory Board Member of Boston-based VC fund Erase Capital is a testament to his unwavering dedication towards innovation and progress. With a resume that includes affiliations with renowned institutions such as Entrepreneurship Village in Nigeria and notable African startups such as AMPGlobal, Shiprazor and Boxcommerce. Friedmutter’s expertise is nothing short of monumental. As the LP of Launch Africa Ventures, his investment footprint spans over 120 startups in over 25 African countries. Steven’s passionate involvement

The continent has expanded into sports with its partnership with the South African professional basketball team, the Cape Town Tigers.

His zest for life and commitment to projects bigger than himself have made this phase of his career the best. Reflecting on her journey, Friedmutter says, “Although I struggle to survive on a daily basis, somehow this has been my most wonderful chapter… Having projects bigger than myself has kept me engaged and optimistic. “

IQPay recognizes the importance of this partnership. Steven’s commitment to investing in Africa, his support for women-led initiatives aligns with IQPay’s mission and vision.

Michelle Ruiz, CEO of IQPay, said, “We are thrilled to have Steven join our team. His insight and guidance have already proven invaluable, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration.” “Steven’s extensive expertise and experience will enhance IQPay’s offering, and we are confident that this partnership will significantly enhance our efforts to grow and strengthen our value in the global payments landscape.”

IQPay is a cutting-edge facial recognition payment system and is incorporated in the United States and South Africa and launched in 2022 by Michel Ruiz (CEO) and Yannick Ruiz (CTO) to empower consumers and businesses by changing the landscape of digital transactions.

