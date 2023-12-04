UBS wealth chief Iqbal Khan reportedly spoke to clients about optimism following the Credit Suisse takeover, including an Asian entrepreneur who decided to move $400 million to the expanded Swiss bank.

Following the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) aims to attract net new money of $150 billion per year. According to GWM President iqbal khanThis is a realistic target for the long term which will be driven by both the bank’s diversified business as well as new investments.

“The [$150 billion mentioned] “We have less than 5 percent of our assets under management,” Khan said in an interview with Swiss newspaper “NZZ Am Sonntag.” “Over the full economic cycle, a net inflow of this magnitude is absolutely achievable. [S]Such a target is valid for the long term and not for each individual year.

miscellaneous business

Khan said the bank’s diversified coverage of markets was a strong advantage as positive performance in Switzerland, Europe and the Middle East offset the decline in the US market.

“Global presence also helps us manage risk,” he explained. “We were one of the first banks to reduce our positions in Russia even before international sanctions. Also in China, we largely reduced risks on the real estate market in late 2021, for the benefit of our clients.

American expansion

Specifically on the US market, Khan said the bank is seeking expansion in the coming years.

“As the fourth largest wealth manager in the United States, we are already at the forefront today. “We employ 6,000 advisors and focus primarily on businesses with very wealthy clients,” he said.

“Nevertheless, we can continue to grow by leveraging our global presence. Over the next three years, we want to invest heavily in this market and catch up with the leading providers. “That doesn’t mean our goal is to be number one.”

asian customer

Overall, Khan said he felt “enthusiastic reactions” from the bank’s clients about the acquisition, highlighting a fresh experience in Asia.

“I recently met an entrepreneur from Asia who has ties to both institutions,” Khan said. “He saw the settlement as a testament to the strength and also the new opportunities that arise from our global presence.” of. The day after our meeting, he transferred more than $400 million to the bank.”

Source: www.finews.asia