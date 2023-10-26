IPVanish Review 2023: Features, Pricing and More

IPVanish strikes a balance between powerful features and an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. It offers features including dedicated server space for streaming, anonymous browsing, split tunneling, and a kill switch. All of these together give you the power to browse the Internet securely and privately.

anonymous browsing

You can browse the internet anonymously using IPVanish as it never logs your internet traffic or VPN logs. This guarantees that you will not be associated with any IP address or timestamp. Additionally, the shared IP address cannot be used to track you.

DNS security measures

IPVanish’s private DNS servers resolve web addresses to their respective IP addresses. DNS servers are only accessible when connected to a VPN ensuring that their DNS is private and secure

Dedicated IP

IPVanish does not offer a dedicated IP.

kill switch

If your IPVanish connection stops working for any reason, their kill switch will disconnect your internet. This feature allows you to maintain your anonymity and privacy by ensuring that your Internet activity is only transmitted through the VPN.

Currently, only IPVanish’s Android Mobile 8-Plus, macOS, and Windows client apps support the kill switch feature. And you have to turn it on—it’s not done automatically.

split tunneling

IPVanish’s Split Tunneling feature allows you to choose between apps or programs that require a VPN and others that are safe to connect through the local internet.

This feature gives you more control over the Internet traffic that receives the protection of the VPN – and apparently it also increases your speeds because you can channel less risky traffic through your normal Internet connection.

According to its website, with IPVanish, split tunneling only works on Android and Fire OS devices.

IPVanish Pricing and Plans

IPVanish plans include all available apps, unlimited bandwidth, and 24/7 live chat and phone support. The main difference between IPVanish’s pricing plans is the time commitment. Monthly plans cost INR 997.96 ($11.99) each month. The annual plan costs INR 3,328.49 ($39.99) initially, while the two-year plan costs INR 5,825.48 ($69.99). Both the annual and two-year plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Source: www.bing.com