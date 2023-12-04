IPO roundup: Shein, Panera, Reddit and more

SB/iStock via Getty Images

The IPO calendar is easing, with only a few smaller companies making last-minute public debuts before the end of 2023. Most companies are saving their big debuts for the new year, as the private company watchlist is filled with big names targeting 2024 listing. Fast fashion giant SHEIN, bakery café chain Panera Brands and alternative asset manager HPS Investment Partners made headlines with confidential filings that stoked excitement among IPO watchers.

Year to date, the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) is up 44% YTD, exceeding the benchmark S&P 500’s +20% return.

Here are some other major headlines in the IPO market:

Upcoming IPOs whose price is expected to be decided this week

Docola (NASDAQ:DOCO) is raising $6.1M by offering 1.1M shares at a price of $5.75 per share, Description: A free care communication platform.

Lucas GC Ltd. (LGCL) is raising $20 million by issuing 3.1 million shares at an estimated price range between $6-$7 per share. Description: Recruitment services and software providers in China.

Aimei Healthcare Technology (AFJKU) is raising up to $60M by issuing 6M units at an estimated price of $10 per unit. Description: A blank check company.

Chi Co Holdings (NASDAQ:CKHL) is raising $7.8M by offering 1.7M shares at an estimated price range of $4-$5 per share. Description: A construction services provider based in Hong Kong.

Linkage Global (LGCB) is raising $7.5 million by issuing $1.5 million shares at an estimated price range between $4-$6 per share. Description: oOnline marketing and cross-border sales service provider.

SolarMax Technology (SMXT) is raising $18 million by offering 4.5 million shares, which is expected to be priced at $4 per share. Description: A California-based solar energy company.

Planet Image International (YIBO) is raising $5.6M by offering 1.3M shares at a price range of $4-$5, a 69% discount from its previous offering of 4M shares. Description: A Chinese toner cartridge manufacturer.

Comment: Delays and last minute changes may impact the launch of the IPO.

New notable filings

Evoair Holdings (OTCPK:EVOH) has filed with the SEC to raise up to $15M in an initial public offering. The company, which focuses on developing, manufacturing, selling and marketing HVAC products for residential, commercial and industrial use, plans to list on Nasdaq or NYSE American under the symbol EVOH. Description: A Malaysian company makes eco-friendly HVAC systems.

Sheen has filed for an initial public offering in the US. The IPO is expected to take place next year and aims to achieve a valuation of $90 billion. Description: A Chinese fast-fashion company.

Panera Brands has confidentially filed for an initial public offering with plans for an IPO in 2024. According to sources, the chain attempted to sell itself through a continuity fund, but failed to secure backing, and to streamline operations, it took a 17% cut. of its workforce. Investment group JAB acquired Panera Bread for $7B in 2017, expanding its coffee and breakfast empire. Description: A casual dining group.

Terms and Changes

Sydney-based solar energy equipment and services provider SolarJuice (SJA), spun off from SPI Energy, has announced new terms for its upcoming IPO. The company plans to raise $45 million by offering 9 million shares at a price range of $4 to $6. SolarJuice, which provides solar photovoltaic (PV)-based energy solutions to the residential and small commercial building markets in Australia and the US, has revived its plans after not updating its prospectus for nearly six months. It plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol SJA.

Oranco (OTCPK:ORNC), the company that sells baijiu in China, has revised its IPO terms to raise $9 million. It now plans to offer 2M shares at a price range of $4 to $5, compared to 2.2M to 3.3M shares last time it listed on Nasdaq under the symbol ORNC.

Hong Kong-based digital media advertising services provider QMMM Holdings (QMMM) has increased the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO by 67%. It initially filed to list publicly in October with plans to raise less than $5M, but now aims to raise $8M by offering 1.6M shares at $5 per share.

withdrawal

Private jet charter broker Star Jets International (OTCPK:JETR) has withdrawn its plans for an initial public offering. The company filed to raise $12M by offering 2.9M shares at $4 in January 2023. Star Jets International aims to be the new “Priceline, Expedia, Kayak, Booking.com” of private jet charters. It planned to list on Nasdaq under the symbol JETR.

More details on IPO:

Source: seekingalpha.com