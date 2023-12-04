December 4, 2023
IPO roundup: Shein, Panera, Reddit and more


SB/iStock via Getty Images

The IPO calendar is easing, with only a few smaller companies making last-minute public debuts before the end of 2023. Most companies are saving their big debuts for the new year, as the private company watchlist is filled with big names targeting 2024 listing. Fast fashion giant SHEIN, bakery café chain Panera Brands and alternative asset manager HPS Investment Partners made headlines with confidential filings that stoked excitement among IPO watchers.

