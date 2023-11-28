IPO: Gray Market Discussion: IPOs are set for strong listings

MUMBAI: Investors are set to make strong gains from the listing of multiple IPOs, which hit Dalal Street last week, if the gray market premium (GMP) is any indication. GMP is a markup on the stock price in the informal market prior to listing.

For example, Tata Technologies’ share price ranges between Rs 400-410 at GMP – about an 80% markup over its IPO price of Rs 500, sources say. The first offering by the Tata group company after nearly two decades – through which some of its existing shareholders are selling stake – was subscribed 69 times. This offer was worth Rs 3,043 crore.

Similarly, the stock price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), through which the government sold part of its stake in the company, is attracting a GMP of about 30% against the IPO price of Rs 31. Listed at Rs 40-42, market sources said. The offer through which the government is raising Rs 2,150 crore was subscribed 39 times.

Although GMP is an unofficial data point, market players say it affects the listing price of a company’s stock after the IPO. Generally, the larger the subscription figure for an IPO during the bidding process, the higher the GMP.

Gandhara Oil Refineries stock price is attracting a GMP of around 45%. With the IPO price fixed at Rs 169, the GMP is around Rs 75. The company is raising Rs 501 crore through this offer. The Rs 593 crore IPO of Flair Writing Industries – which closed with a 47 times subscription figure – could list around Rs 385-390. The current GMP for the stock is Rs 85, against the IPO price of Rs 304.

FedBank Financial Services, which closed its Rs 1,092 crore IPO with a subscription figure of 2.2 times, is the only one among the five offers where investor interest is low with GMP data available. IREDA is to be listed on Tuesday, while the other four are to be listed on Wednesday.

