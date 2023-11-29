iPhone’s new NameDrop feature has police warning parents – but do you need to be worried?

Another year, another iOS update. If you recently chose to update your iPhone or Apple Watch with the new iOS 17, you’ll notice a feature called NameDrop.

But police departments across the country are releasing their own updates to warn iPhone owners about the security risks of leaving the new feature on. While some users are taking privacy concerns seriously, others are praising the feature for its convenience.

What is namedrop?

NameDrop allows iPhone and Apple Watch users with iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1 system updates to easily exchange contact information by placing the devices near each other. NameDrop then gives you two options: “Receive only” or “Share.” Tapping “Get only” lets you get the other person’s contact information without giving them your information. The “Share” option allows both parties to give and receive the contact information you want to give the other person, such as your phone number or email address.

“If you know you’re going to a networking session, turn it on 100 percent,” Paychex software engineer Rufus Matthews, who has a background in cybersecurity, told local news outlet WHIO-TV.

The top edge of the iPhone. (Jaap Arians/Nurfoto via Getty Images) (Nurfoto via Getty Images)

How to use the new iPhone feature

Bring the devices within a few centimeters of each other. The devices will vibrate and flash, indicating they have been connected. Contact posters for both devices will appear and prompt you to “Receive Only” or “Share.” If the user does not tap any option, no contact information will be shared. If the devices become separated during the namedrop process, the operation will be cancelled.

According to Apple, sharing any kind of information requires your device to be unlocked. If you want to change what type of information you share, you can edit the “My Card” settings in your Contacts app to include the information you want to swap with someone.

What are the police saying about Namedrop?

Law enforcement agencies in states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee have warned Apple users to “beware” of the security risks that come with sharing contact information. Police have also called on parents to change the settings on their children’s devices to “keep them safe”.

Police Alert Namedrop, in Oakboro, NC “Ready to do exactly what it was intended to do without your knowledge.” The agency suggests not letting strangers hold your phone.

In South Carolina, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department wanted to make the public aware of this feature because it is “something that the elderly, children or other vulnerable individuals could easily misunderstand or overlook.”

Should you really be worried?

An Apple spokesperson told Yahoo News that Namedrop was designed for users to exchange specific contact information only with users they choose.

Additionally, iPhone and Apple Watch users who do not tap any options to share or receive information will not have their information shared. According to Apple, no contact information is “automatically shared” when bringing devices together.

If you are still uncomfortable with this feature, you can disable it. This way:

go to Settings. Go to AirDrop under General. Once in AirDrop, you’ll see a section in gray that says: “Start sharing with.” You will see the option to “Unify devices.” Move that toggle to the left to disable it.

Matthews suggested that when you leave an event or location where you’ve shared your information, like a networking session, you might toggle Namedrop off to make sure it’s off, so you don’t inadvertently tell people on the flight. Are not sharing your location and details with others. Or just.”

Source: news.yahoo.com