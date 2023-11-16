iPhone users can now check bank balance from Wallet app

iPhone users in the UK can now check their bank balance from within the Apple Wallet app for the first time.

The new feature allows users to connect their credit and debit cards already stored in the Wallet app to their online accounts so they can see their latest balance and other information without having to go to their dedicated banking app.

The information will be available in the Wallet app, but it will also appear when a user makes a purchase through Apple Pay online or in the app.

Apple said the new feature can help users get quick, simple access to see important information about their finances to help make more informed purchases and budgeting.

Apple Wallet is an app where consumers can store virtual versions of their bank cards for use in contactless payments.

iPhone users running the latest version of iOS 17.1 will have access to the technology.

The tech giant said the new feature has been built with privacy and security in mind and highlighted that before it can be enabled users will need to authenticate through their financial provider’s website or app and sign in to the wallet app. You must agree to connect your accounts to your card.

Apple also confirmed that all user account balance information, transaction history, and other account details are stored on the device, and not on Apple servers.

Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said: “By enabling users to easily access their most useful account information both within Wallet and at the time of their purchases, they can make informed financial decisions and better manage their spending.” Can understand and manage.

“We look forward to working with UK partners under the Open Banking initiative to help users improve their financial health, and provide more ways banks can deepen their relationships with customers.”

Apple said the feature is enabled by the Open Banking initiative and confirmed that Barclays, Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, Monzo, NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland have enabled the feature. Signed up to do. UK.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com