iPhone sales strong in China, Apple tells investors Huawei’s threat looms

By Yuvraj Malik and Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) – Apple said on Thursday demand for its iPhones is strong in China, seeking to reassure investors who are concerned it is losing ground to upstart Huawei Technologies and other local smartphone makers. Has been.

“In mainland China, we set a quarterly record for the September quarter for iPhone,” Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview. “We had four of the top five best-selling smartphones in urban China.”

Apple appears to have gained market share in China in the July-September period, even as the overall smartphone market declined, he said on a conference call with analysts.

Cook said the company expects to sell more iPhones in the holiday quarter, despite sales being one week lower this year than last year.

Research firm Canalys estimates that total smartphone sales in China fell 3% in July-September from a year earlier as consumers bought fewer smartphones due to a shaky economic recovery.

This was a slower pace of decline than in previous quarters, a sign that the market recession had subsided. iPhone sales in China fell 6%, Canalys said.

On the other hand, analysts expect Huawei’s China smartphone sales to grow strongly this quarter. Its Mate 60 Pro phone has made headlines for using an advanced China-made chip despite being troubled for years by US sanctions.

Apple said Thursday its overall sales in China fell 2.5%, but it blamed tough sales of Mac computers and iPads. Cook said sales there increased after taking foreign exchange rates into account.

Apple’s sales in China have fallen in three of four quarters in the 2023 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

Apple’s comments followed optimistic remarks from its chip supplier Qualcomm on Wednesday, which indicated that a two-year slump in the smartphone market was easing, led by a recovery in China.

Qorvo, another wireless connectivity chip supplier to Apple, also said that its China customers’ inventory levels are gradually falling and the company recorded its biggest booking quarter in more than two years.

Both chip makers posted upbeat forecasts, with Qualcomm predicting 35% quarter-on-quarter growth in Chinese smartphone customer sales.

Qualcomm also faces new competition from Huawei’s chips, but said on Wednesday it does not expect Huawei’s re-entry into the market to affect its relationship with Chinese smartphone companies.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Arshiya Bajwa and Harshita Varghese in Bengaluru; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

