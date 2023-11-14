iPhone maker Hon Hai’s profit slips in sign of resilient demand

(Bloomberg) — Major iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported stronger-than-expected profit, showing that demand for Apple Inc.’s signature devices has proven better than feared.

Net income in the September quarter came in at NT$43.13 billion ($1.3 billion), compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$34 billion. Apple’s latest iPhone, released in September, sparked an upgrade cycle among owners of older iPhones in the US, although it has lagged behind its predecessor in China.

Hon Hai, the flagship public arm of Foxconn Technology Group, gets more than half of its sales from Apple. The US firm warned this month that holiday quarter revenue would be around 2022 levels as the company grapples with an unexpected challenge from Huawei Technologies Co and an increasingly hostile business environment.

Sales for July to September fell more than 11% to NT$1.54 trillion, according to data released earlier by the world’s largest contract electronics maker.

The Taiwanese company’s revenue is expected to fall nearly 4% to NT$1.89 trillion in the fourth quarter, according to analysts’ estimates. Full-year sales are projected to fall 6.3% to NT$6.21 trillion, which would be the first annual revenue contraction since 2016.

Both Apple and Foxconn are facing increasing challenges in China. Beijing has expanded the ban on iPhones to government-backed agencies and state-owned enterprises, while Huawei’s new 5G handsets are providing new competition.

Meanwhile, China began investigating Foxconn’s tax issues and land use in the country after founder Terry Gou announced his bid for the presidency of Taiwan. Foxconn makes most of Apple’s handsets in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou.

Foxconn is trying to find new growth drivers beyond the core gadget assembly business that offers very low margins and relies heavily on China for manufacturing resources. It has branched out to emerging areas including electric vehicles and low-Earth orbit satellites, although these new ventures have not yet generated significant revenue for the company.

