iPhone Buyer's Guide-Winter 2023 - Business News

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have made some changes to the lineup, but there’s still an iPhone to match any budget. Here’s how to shop for an iPhone based on how much you have to spend.

Much of the focus on iPhone is always on the latest releases, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro range being the first consideration for most new iPhone buyers. However, there are still many more options available than just the latest and greatest.

Whenever Apple releases a new generation of iPhone, it makes several changes to its overall iPhone catalogue, removing some of the older models to make way for newer models. But even in doing so, Apple still strives to offer an iPhone to cover most price points of consumers’ budgets.

Whether you’re looking for the best value for money option, or if you’re looking to stick to a budget, you can find the right iPhone for your needs and finances. Depending on how much you’re willing to spend, you’ll need to put some thought into what Apple actually offers.

iPhone Buyer’s Guide – Price Ranges

Apple’s iPhone lineup is quite extensive, starting at $429 for the cheapest possible model, the third-generation iPhone SE. At the other end of the range is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which retails for $1,599 for its most expensive configuration.

Like last year, that means there’s a $1,170 difference between the cheapest and most expensive models.

Between those two price tiers, Apple has retained many of its older models of the iPhone, dropping their price by a step and eliminating the oldest model from the list each year. For holiday 2023, that means it still sells the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 13.

Full range of iPhone pricing by late 2023

These older models offer users a choice between specifications and storage. This means customers can get a cheaper older iPhone model but with more storage capacity at the same price as a higher-spec model, or opt for a newer version with less capacity.

This means the models are gradually increasing in price, so you’ll almost certainly find some type of iPhone specification that matches your wallet.

For the purposes of this article, we’ll divide the range into three sub-categories: less than $700, between $700 and $1,000, and more than $1,000. That $700 to $1,000 segment is the most interesting, and therefore requires more attention.

iPhone Buyer’s Guide – Cost of Storage

A big thing to consider when looking at which iPhone to buy is storage capacity. Sure, you can get away with the basic storage option for a particular model, but you may eventually face issues with the storage of apps, videos, and photos on the device.

Depending on the model, consumers have three to four storage options available. For most models, it’s a choice between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

Storage upgrade cost for iPhones by late 2023

The exception to this category is above and below. On the low end, the iPhone SE actually starts at 64GB, with 128GB and 256GB options available.

For the iPhone 15 Pro, there are four options ranging from 128GB to 512GB along with 1TB. The iPhone 15 Pro Max goes from 256GB to 1TB.

How much will these upgrades cost you:

Upgrading from 64GB to 128GB costs $50 more.

Upgrading from 128GB to 256GB costs $100 more.

Upgrading from 256GB to 512GB costs $200 more.

Finally, the change from 512GB to 1TB costs an additional $200.

iPhone Buyers Guide for Under $700

The pricing chart for iPhone configurations priced under $700 is pretty straightforward. For all but the highest priced in this range, there’s really only one iPhone available that truly matches it.

It all starts with the third-generation iPhone SE, which costs $429 with 64GB of storage, an A15 chip, a 12MP camera, and a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID. There’s no real price competition here, so it’s really a question of whether you want to get more storage for it, at $479 for 128GB or $579 for 256GB.

iPhone price less than $700

There’s a brief gap in the price range up to $599, when the iPhone 13 comes into play. The cheapest of the more modern edge-to-edge iPhones currently sold by Apple, it comes with a 6.1-inch display and a dual camera system, as well as 128GB of storage, as part of its price.

At the iPhone 13’s first storage upgrade, $699 for the 256GB capacity option, we get our first real comparison. The iPhone 14 steps up here, using a slightly upgraded A15 chip with additional GPU cores, emergency SOS and crash detection via satellite.

These aren’t really much of an upgrade from the iPhone 13, and it’s probably best to get an earlier and fairly similar model and enjoy the higher capacity in this example.

This is probably the easiest to compare in terms of price, but it’s going to get more difficult.

iPhone buyer’s guide from $700 to $999

There are a lot of devices in this $300 price range competing to be bought, including both older models and the latest versions.

Moving on from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, the differences between the two will continue to be from the $699 range. Two more versions of the Note have been introduced, at $799.

The iPhone 14 Plus joins as a super-sized version of the iPhone 14. It’s more expensive than the iPhone 14, but that’s because it has a 6.7-inch display to consider, and at this price, it’s using 128GB of storage.

iPhone prices range from $700 to $999

There’s also the standard iPhone 15, which uses a 6.1-inch display, new 48MP-based dual camera system, A16 Bionic chip, and connects via USB-2 instead of Lightning. It is also sold with 128GB storage.

The iPhone 14 offers 256GB capacity at this price, and so does the iPhone 13, though with a $100 savings. As long as screen size doesn’t matter to you to get the iPhone 14 Plus, or capacity doesn’t matter to you to get the iPhone 13, the iPhone 15 could also be a good choice.

Shifting to $899, the iPhone 13 reaches its highest capacity of 512GB, the iPhone 14 is at 256GB with a savings of $100, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 reach 256GB, and the iPhone 15 Plus is at 128GB and its larger display. Comes with.

Again, if display size matters, the Plus model is the best bet, but the iPhone 15 may be the best step up when considering capacity and features.

At $999, the storage upgrade for the iPhone 14 is 512GB, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 are still 256GB and at cheaper prices, and the iPhone 15 Plus upgrades to 256GB.

They’re all joined here by the iPhone 15 Pro at 128GB, which brings a boosted refresh rate, an always-on display, the new A17 Pro chip, one more GPU cores than the iPhone 15, and a third camera offering telephoto shooting. There are also other photography and video benefits like support for Apple ProRAW 4K 60Hz ProRes video and log support when recorded to an external drive.

As the top device family in the iPhone range, it is a very attractive option for power users, although since they are heavy storage users, the low capacity is not necessarily for them.

iPhone Buyer’s Guide for $1,000 or More

Above $1,000, this is an area dominated by Pro models.

Yes, the iPhone 14 Plus is available with its highest-end option at $1,099, as is the iPhone 15 at that price, and the iPhone 15 Plus is around that, too. But the iPhone 15 Pro comes with 256GB of storage, and it’s arguable that 256GB is more than enough, making it the best choice of the collection.

Unless you want a larger screen, in which case the iPhone 15 Plus has a good screen.

iPhone costs more than $1,000

When the iPhone 15 Plus sells for $1,199 with its 512GB model, we not only have the iPhone 15 Pro with 256GB of storage, but also the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It not only adds screen size but also better telephoto zoom with a tetraprism lens, and it starts with the higher 256GB capacity option.

At this point, the choice is basically between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. At these storage capacities, it comes down to how much stuff you can store in there, but it adds up if you want better zoom and a bigger screen to play with.

Coming in at $1,299, have either the 512GB iPhone 15 Pro or the 256GB Pro Max and save $100. At $1,399, it’s the 512GB Pro Max or 512GB Pro Max, a savings of $100.

This pattern is repeated for the 1TB Pro or 512GB Pro Max at $1,499, a $100 savings. For $1,599, you can get the most expensive model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with 1TB of storage, although there’s no real competition at this price unless you want to save money.

iPhone Buyer’s Guide – Storage or Features?

It’s nice to have storage on hand, and in a smaller capacity, that’s important. Paying for capacity is sometimes a necessity, especially if you store a lot of music or videos on your device.

With this in mind, and especially when dealing with a $200 increase at the top end of the capacity range, you may consider not getting as much storage.

256GB should be enough for most users, especially when used in conjunction with cloud services. The 512GB option instead is an extra $200 which is a great luxury, but won’t necessarily be fully utilized by an iPhone owner.

Consider this: If you’re willing to spend $900 on an iPhone 13 with 512GB of storage, you could instead get an iPhone 15 with 256GB of storage, or maybe even an iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB for the same price.

For the iPhone 13 to iPhone 15 Pro, this will also include an additional camera on the back and a higher-resolution main camera, the removal of the notch in favor of Dynamic Island, a two-chip-generation jump from the A15 to the A17 Pro, Promotion and always-on display, emergency SOS via satellite, crash detection, USB-C and a few more hours of battery life.

Just in that example, it’s much easier to justify going for a good amount of storage in a high-spec smartphone than all the possible storage in an older device.

The additional features you may enjoy may be worth using instead of storage, although it all depends on what your needs really are.

iPhone Buyer’s Guide – Paying for it

The above information is based on purchasing brand new models and paying outright for them. While you can use third-party retailers with different offers to take advantage, we’ve used relatively standard pricing as if you were buying directly from Apple.

If you can afford it, buying outright is a great way to upgrade an iPhone.

However, not everyone has that option. In many cases, consumers may want to go the route of installment plans. They can do this through their carrier, or directly from Apple by using their iPhone Upgrade Program.

Apple Card users in the United States have the additional option of a built-in installment plan.

Going this route also opens up the option to trade in the old handset as credit to pay for the purchase of a new model. Apple operates its own program, although there are others that may offer credit or cash for traded-in hardware.

