iPhone 16 will use graphene heat sink to solve the overheating problem

iPhone 15 Pro had overheating problem

Users complained about overheating of the iPhone 15 models soon after release, which Apple fixed via software, but the iPhone 16 is rumored to have a hardware fix as well.

Select iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models may heat up to the extent that holding them may be uncomfortable, at least until iOS 17.0.3. Apple blamed these conditions on poorly optimized software and released a software fix, but more effective cooling could also help.

The iPhone 15 is already here and there may not be hardware changes mid-cycle, but X user @KosutamiSan says Apple is working on a solution for the iPhone 16. The company may switch to graphene heat sink and metal battery case to promote better heat transfer.

The iPhone is such a small object that there isn’t much room for anything, especially a thick or heavy heat sink. Graphene is an excellent material for heat sinks because it has ten times higher thermal conductivity than copper.

The iPhone has no fan, so heat has to dissipate into the air through the device frame using passive heat transfer. Heat sinks do exactly as the name suggests, they remove heat from unwanted areas due to their more efficient thermal conductivity value than the materials surrounding them.

Graphene will perform better than existing cooling mechanisms, allowing the iPhone to deal with excess heat more efficiently.

Apple has investigated many ways to cool the iPhone, but nothing has changed beyond using different heat sinks. Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple might have used vapor chambers at one point, while a patent pointed to magnets as a solution.

However, those options are cost-prohibitive and require radical design changes. If the rumor turns out to be true, graphene could be the perfect solution to keep the iPhone 16 from overheating.

Kosutami is a known leaker who collects design verification test products and other such pre-production items. The leaker has a brief history with accurate leaks like the USB-C components for the iPhone 15, but there have also been some inaccuracies like the alleged iPhone 15 Pro Thunderbolt cable. Therefore, we are considering this leak as possible.

