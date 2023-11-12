iPhone 16 release date may be affected by Apple’s rare decision

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max – Will the next iPhone be affected by the current claimed slowdown in software , [+] Development? David Phelan

The next iPhone is about a year away, but still, current issues within Apple may impact what’s coming, or when it’s coming. At this time it’s not put any more firmly than “the release will not be significantly postponed”, but we’ll see what happens in the coming months.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, in late October, Craig Federighi decided to stop development of iOS 18. Federighi led the software engineering, and decided to “debug the software and improve performance” rather than explicitly develop it. Software forward.

Gurman says this rarely happens. Well, doing something like this requires courage, but time is well spent solving problems and eliminating glitches rather than letting them affect quality later.

Gurman points out that the hardware of the iPhone 16 series will be similar to the iPhone 15, he believes, so faster new software will be even more important. If that’s true – and we’ve already heard rumors of the new button on the iPhone 16 Pro Max suggesting that’s not quite true – then this pause is worth its weight.

And it makes sense that it is iOS 18 that is likely to promise the integration of generic AI capabilities into Apple devices, according to recent reports. Gurman makes a similar claim, saying: “The next generation of Apple’s software—iOS 18 and other operating systems coming next year—is even more important than usual. The company is in the race to compete with Google and OpenAI in generative AI, and iOS 18 is set to bring such technology to the iPhone.

However, this is not the first time this pause has occurred. Apparently, this last happened in 2019, when Apple changed its software development processes.

The moment seems to have been taken at the point when Apple has achieved an early milestone in the development cycle by completing internal versions of its “biggest new features”. Then again, this is a good time to take stock.

According to Gurman, there are four such milestones before Apple reveals to the world what it’s working on at the company’s June event, the World Wide Developers Conference.

So, will this week of bug fixes delay the release of the next iPhones, requiring new software on day one? Gurman doesn’t seem convinced, saying, “At the moment, a one-week pause probably won’t postpone the final release of the software. At worst, this would give Apple a little less time to iron out any last-minute glitches at the end of the development cycle.

By “significantly postponed”, I’m guessing he means that Apple may release the iPhones a week later than it intended: after all, it won’t announce the date until late August next year.

And, as he says, there’s good news in this development hiatus, “This move shows that Apple is taking quality as seriously as ever.” He also says that Apple’s senior management has high expectations for iOS 18, and the relevant software versions for iPad, Mac, and Watch also describe the update as “ambitious and compelling.”

This is something we can all look forward to.

