A new report today says the iPhone 15 has proven extremely popular in Samsung’s home market South Korea.

Market intelligence data shows that launch sales of the new iPhone line-up were 40% higher than last year’s iPhone 14 series…

iPhone 15 is extremely popular in South Korea

korea herald Collected data from multiple research companies.

Sales of the latest iPhone lineup – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max – grew 41.9 percent compared to the iPhone 14 series in the first month after their official release on October 13. That’s up from a year ago, according to market tracker Atlas Research & Consulting. Sales of the smaller and cheaper iPhone 15 in particular more than doubled during the same period, while the highest-priced iPhone 15 Pro Max saw sales increase by 42.3 percent.

While patriotism is believed to have played a significant role in the past in South Korean consumers favoring Samsung over Apple, reports suggest this is no longer an issue.

One factor in the increase in iPhone sales this year is believed to be increased incentives by carriers, which have made the expensive devices more affordable. Apple Pay has been cited as another purchase driver.

Additionally, one of the reasons locals preferred Samsung phones in years past no longer applies. Samsung’s Phone app has long included a call recorder, which was a very popular feature, while iPhones did not have the feature. However, major carrier SK Telecom offered call recording through its own iPhone app last month, leveling the playing field.

The surge in demand for iPhones has led some to question whether Apple will promote the country from Tier 3 to Tier 2 in launch priority. The iPhone 15 line-up went on sale on September 22 in the US and over 40 other countries, while in Tier 2 countries it became available on September 29. It was released for the third time in South Korea on 13 October.

Japanese buyers looking for iPhone 13 mini models

However, Japan seemed less impressed with the latest iPhone line-up. Consumers there prefer smaller phones and this year’s launch has led to an increase in sales of older mini models.

In Japan, where consumers prefer smaller smartphones, sales of the iPhone 12 and 13 mini more than doubled in the first week of the new iPhone 15 launch, according to Japanese daily Nikkei. The report said that since Apple has suspended sales of mini phones on its official website, Japanese consumers are turning to online secondhand shops to buy the phones.

With the launch of iPhone 15, Apple removed the iPhone 13 Mini from its websites.

