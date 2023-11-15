iPhone 14 users will get free Emergency SOS via satellite for another year

Apple’s emergency SOS feature on iPhones

Apple has announced that iPhone 14 owners will get free use of its Emergency SOS via the Satellite feature for an additional year.

Emergency SOS via satellite was announced at WWDC 2022, and officially launched on November 15. At the time, Apple committed to two years of free usage for people who purchased the iPhone 14, and then offered the same to iPhone 15 buyers.

Now on the anniversary of that launch, Apple has announced that existing iPhone 14 users will get an additional year free. It’s specifically called a free trial, and the extension is for iPhone 14 users who “activated their device in a country that supports Emergency SOS via Satellite before 12 a.m. PT on November 15, 2023 Is.”

“Emergency SOS via satellite has helped save lives around the world,” said Kaien Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “From a man rescued after his car fell off a 400-foot cliff in Los Angeles to hikers lost in the Apennine Mountains of Italy, we continue to hear stories of our customers who are able to connect with emergency responders when they otherwise would not have. It happens and I can’t do it.”

This extra free year comes on top of the two years originally promised. At most, iPhone 14 users will have one year free by now, which is why Drance continued by saying, “We’re very happy that iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users can enjoy this unprecedented service for two more years free of charge.” Can pick it up.”

Drance’s comment specifically includes the iPhone 15, but the detail is only for the iPhone 14. It will take iPhone 15 users a maximum of a few months for the first of their two-year free period.

Apple has not given any indication at any time how much it will charge for the service after the free period ends.

Apple has also later created its own emergency SOS service which it calls Roadside Assistance via satellite. Available only in the US so far, it connects stranded AAA members for help even when cellular connectivity is not available.

Source: appleinsider.com