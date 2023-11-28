iPad and iPad Pro Buyer’s Guide – Which iPad to buy at any price

Which iPad is best for you

The iPad lineup may have missed out on major changes in 2023, but there are still plenty of options left to choose from. Here’s how to choose the best tablet to buy.

Apple, like other areas of its vast empire, covers a wide spectrum of price points with its iPad and iPad Pro ranges. At the low-cost value-oriented end of the scale, you have the 9th generation iPad, while the high-performance iPad Pro line occupies premium territory.

In the final set of lineup changes in late 2022, the lower-cost ninth-generation iPad was not replaced by a tenth-generation model, but instead, it was added to the product list at a slightly higher price. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro range received a chip upgrade to M2 at around the same time, with minor changes compared to its predecessors.

With the greater number of products available to choose from, it can be difficult for consumers to determine which iPad they should consider purchasing. But, if you look at it from a budgetary perspective, it may be a much easier problem to solve.

Best iPad – Overall Price Categories

If you look at the entire range, Apple has managed to cover every possible price point with iPad models from $329 to $2,399.

The $329 base iPad is the cheapest option in the range, while the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular is the most expensive, with the highest capacity option priced at $2,399.

The full range of iPad pricing.

There is a $2,070 difference between the cheapest iPad and the most expensive iPad. The price difference is such that you can buy seven of the cheapest iPad Gen 9 models for less than the cost of the most expensive iPad Pro configuration, and still have about $96 left over.

Looking at the scale from a distance, you can probably divide the catalog into three general segments: the sub-$600 price end, which is fairly straightforward, the equally understandable post-$750 range which is dominated by the iPad Pro, and the more in-depth Middle, between $600 and $750.

This article will be divided into sections covering each of the three categories.

Best iPad – Storage and Cellular Concerns

There are many features of each iPad model that should be considered when choosing which version to buy, but there are two distinct areas to keep in mind when considering all the trade-offs between models. Range size is determined by cellular connectivity and storage capacity.

Apple offers versions of its iPad with only Wi-Fi connectivity or additional cellular service. However, due to the importance of Internet connectivity the cellular option has become a more important consideration than before, potentially on par with storage.

The capabilities, especially for the iPad Pro models, can drive the price up significantly.

Some people may value Internet access anywhere more than increasing storage. Others may not want the added expense of cellular, which goes beyond upgrades and paying for cellular plans.

Of course, if you want the benefits of cellular without paying for an upgrade you can rely on an iPhone or another device to serve as a personal hotspot. However, this transfers the associated costs to your smartphone’s plan as well as any data plans that use excess power through the hotspot-hosting device.

Nevertheless, these can be considered a reasonable compromise.

For ease of comparison, we’re classifying the cellular-equipped models as a separate version, with the cost of upgrading from the non-cellular version being between $130 and $200.

The more important element that drives cost variation is storage, the more you buy, the higher the price of the iPad. Storage needs can also be a factor in determining whether to go for a higher model, as additional features may not benefit the user as much as having more capacity at hand.

Handily, Apple has simplified the storage question for the iPad range, even more than what it does for its iPhone catalogue. For all non-Pro models, Apple limits capacities to two options: 64GB and 256GB.

On the Pro range, Apple still offers plenty of options, with five options between 128GB and 2TB. Arguably, these models can justify the additional capacity options compared to non-Pro tablets.

This discounts the idea of ​​using cloud storage as an additional off-iPad capability, which can be helpful for people with extensive photo collections.

Best iPad – Under $600

The range starts with the $329 Generation 9 iPad (check prices), which uses a 10.2-inch display, A13 Bionic, 8MP camera and 64GB of storage.

That’s basically it until you decide on the first one at $449, which gets you the latest Gen 10 iPad with a 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic, better 12 MP camera, and the same 64GB of storage. If performance and style matter, it may be worth it to opt for the newer model, but you can do even more with a price savings of $120 by choosing the 9th generation.

The iPad Spectrum costs less than $600.

In quick succession, you have the Cellular Gen 9 with 64GB for $459, which is your only valid choice if you want internet without tethering. Next is the 256GB version of the iPad 9th Gen, which will be preferred by those who want more storage rather than cellular access and performance.

The next real decision is at $499, where you can get the 8.3-inch iPad Mini, complete with the A15 Bionic, 12 MP camera, and 64 GB capacity. Yes, it’s more powerful than the Gen 10 in a more pocketable size, which may be a good combination for some users. You can find the iPad Mini 6 on sale AppleInsider iPad Mini 6 Price Guide.

Until you get to the next part, it’s a three-way tossup between the cellular Gen 9, the performance and compact-focused iPad mini, and the middle-of-the-road Gen 10.

Best iPad – $600 to $750

At $600, or actually $599, two more options open up for you. For that price, you can get the cellular version of the Gen 10 iPad, or you can go for the iPad Air. This is users’ first taste of the M1, giving it potential performance and feature advantages over other non-Pro iPad models.

At this point, with the battle between the 64GB iPad Mini, the cellular Gen 9 and Gen 10 iPad, and the iPad Air, the latter is probably the best bet (check out current iPad Air sale prices). Of course, spend another $10 and you can get the 256GB Cellular Gen 9 iPad, which may better serve those who would prefer capacity rather than raw performance.

Most of the hardier options range between $600 and $750.

More options come in at $649, with the 256GB non-cellular iPad Mini joining the competition with the cellular 64GB iPad Mini. If size matters, it’s a toss-up between cellular and capacity for the Mini, otherwise the iPad Air is probably the better choice.

At the end is the area where you have more options. For $749, you can get a 256GB cellular Gen 10 iPad, a non-cellular 256GB iPad Air, a 64GB cellular iPad Air, or a 64GB cellular iPad mini.

Performance will lead you to one of the iPad Air models, then deciding between capacity and cellular. The Gen 10 Cellular iPad could be a good compromise for both at the expense of performance. The iPad Mini with cellular is a better option for a few dollars more.

Best iPad – $750 or more

The range starts where most of the business lies, with the $799 iPad Mini and Pro line debuting with cellular. Yes, you can get an iPad Mini with cellular and 256GB of storage, but the 11-inch iPad Pro offers a bump in performance over the M2, a larger screen, and Pro prestige, among other things.

In fact, for this range, it’s really hard to justify choosing anything other than the Pro model at this point. Yes, cellular is important, but if you’re getting an iPad Pro, you’ll probably also have an iPhone with heavy tethering capabilities.

The premium pricing segment is dominated by the iPad Pro.

The base storage of 128GB is also reasonable enough to compare with the less performing 256GB model.

This is even more true when going up against the M1-equipped iPad Air with cellular. While the Air boasts 256GB for $899, you can get the 11-inch Pro for the same price and capacity.

Beyond that, you’re firmly in iPad Pro territory, and a familiar and repeated set of comparisons comes into play. For $999, you can get a cellular 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage, or get the $899 non-cellular one and get a $100 difference.

For $1,099, the option increases to a non-cellular 512GB 11-inch iPad Pro, a 256GB cellular version, or a non-cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

As you move north in price, you have to choose between screen size, cellular service, and capacity.

It’s possible that, at these nose-deep prices, the steep cost of capacity upgrades may encourage users toward cellular and screen size upgrades.

After all, the $400 price difference between 1TB and 2TB capacities can easily cover the 12.9-inch display’s $300 premium over the 11-inch version. Or the $200 cost of adding cellular, which leaves more than enough for a $129 Gen 2 Apple Pencil (available at Amazon) and a case.

Sure, you can spend big for huge capacity. But unless you’re going to be using it a lot, you’re probably better off enjoying more modest storage options and other features for your chosen tablet.

Best iPad – How to Choose Your Tablet

Knowing how much you have to spend is a factor in making the decision, but deciding which model to prefer over another based on capacity, features and performance has its own difficulties.

Obviously, if you want higher performance, you’ll have to pay for it, with the higher-end variants all having better chips, like the M2 used in the iPad Pro. But, unless you are going to use the iPad Pro as your main computing device with high expectations on performance, you may find that the iPad Air or iPad Gen 10 may be good enough for your needs.

Capacity also depends on which model to buy, as the $150 storage upgrade cost from the base 64GB to the upper-tier 256GB can easily cover the cost of moving to the next iPad specification level.

The argument is that paying for a better tablet is a better option than paying for more storage. AppleInsider This issue arises when discussing the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air due to the potential use of external storage. However, for a device that’s designed for use while held, this means that the external storage angle can’t really be exploited.

If you expect to store a lot of large games or movies or other large file types on the iPad, choose the capacity rather than the tablet upgrade.

One last thing: Pay attention to how much you expect to pay on accessories or services like AppleCare+. Not everyone needs an expensive Magic Keyboard like the iPad Pro, but knowing that you’re going to pay around $100 for an Apple Pencil of some sort, possibly even a case, helps control the budget a bit and avoid any hassles. Can help overcome unexpected outlays. After purchase.

