iPad Air with 12.9-inch display rumored to arrive in early 2024

ipad air 5

A prominent Apple analyst claims that a 2024 update to Apple’s iPad lineup will include a new model of the iPad Air, as well as a new 12.9-inch variant.

Apple is widely rumored to be introducing new iPad models sometime in 2024, with the most focus being on the iPad mini and iPad Pro. In a report from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it seems that the often overlooked iPad Air may be getting another alternative.

In Sunday’s Medium post, Kuo writes that the two iPad Air models are scheduled for mass production in the first quarter of 2024. The 10.9-inch model will be joined by a 12.9-inch version that won’t have the mini-LED technology of its iPad Pro counterpart, but will still offer some benefits from using the same-spec oxide backplane.

This is not the first time rumors have proposed a larger iPad Air. The same size was claimed in a report in October.

Kuo also offers that there will be two OLED iPad Pro models replacing the mini-LED versions in late Q1 or Q2 of 2024. The model will feature a new form factor design, an M3 processor, and the OLED panel will adopt a tandem design with LTPO. backplane

Mass production of OLED versions will be delayed until Q1 or Q2 compared to the planned initial Q1, apparently due to OLED panel issues.

Kuo warned that, if the price of the new 10.9-inch iPad Air remains unchanged, and if the 12.9-inch iPad Air is “definitely more expensive”, Apple will “maintain the price gap” with the OLED iPad Pro. May increase the price of the model. “Between the categories.

On “more affordable models,” Kuo believes mass production of the new iPad mini is being delayed to the second half of 2024, compared to the previous prediction of Q1. The 11th generation iPad will also be mass produced in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, Kuo thinks production of the ninth-generation iPad will “end” before the end of 2024.

