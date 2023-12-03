Iowa's defense slowed down No. 2 Michigan, but stagnant offense proved costly for the No. 18 Hawkeyes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 18 Iowa won the Big Ten West by making things worse for everyone else.

The Hawkeyes’ strategy failed Saturday.

While the defense did its job by holding one of the nation’s best offenses to two touchdowns and four field goals, their offensive struggles were exposed again in a 26–0 loss to No. 2 Michigan – their second conference title for the Wolverines in three. -Game losing year.

“Tonight is a low point,” coach Kirk Ferentz said after the second shutout in Big Ten 13-game history. “These guys put it there. This guy (linebacker Jay Higgins) and some other guys put it there. Everybody put it there. Didn’t go our way, but they’ll get back on their feet.” Because that’s the kind of people they are.

For Iowa (10-3, No. 16 CFP), it was all too familiar.

The Hawkeyes entered championship week with the FBS’s No. 4 scoring defense and it did not disappoint. Iowa sacked reigning Big Ten quarterback of the year JJ McCarthy four times, and limited the conference’s reigning player of the year, Blake Corum, to 52 yards on 16 carries.

Iowa allowed just 213 total yards and was the first team all season to hold Michigan to fewer than 14 points in the first half.

Against a typical West Division opponent, it could have been quite good.

Against Michigan (13-0, No. 2), it wasn’t even close.

“Sure, we want turnovers and they help us win,” defensive back Sebastian Castro said of the missed opportunities on turnovers. “We need them, but at the end of the day you have to keep playing. In the next game you try to get that selection and keep playing and I think we did a good job today.”- Sebastian Castro

Instead, Iowa’s stagnant offense that debuted Saturday was tied with Nebraska at No. 121 in scoring, with only Arizona State and Michigan State behind Iowa among Power Five schools, somehow with its per-game average of 18.0 points even further ahead. Increased.

Iowa certainly created its own problems with three three-and-outs in the first half, an inability to cross midfield until midway through the third quarter and then poor positioning on fourth-and-1 from the Michigan 44 on its best possession. Stayed. game.

But two plays epitomized the night – and perhaps the season – for Iowa.

Just three plays after setting up a 25-yard punt at the Iowa 38 at the Michigan 38, Jazieun Patterson lost a fumble after a 1-yard gain, which would have allowed the Hawkeyes to cut the deficit to one score.

Then after a possession at the Iowa 6 early in the third, a replay review overturned what was initially called an incompletion. Replay officials ruled that the ensuing fumble was clearly recovered by Michigan at the Hawkeyes’ 12 and that outgoing offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz compounded the problem when he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

On the next play, Corum scored on a 6-yard TD run to make the score 17–0, sealing Iowa’s fate.

“The whole concept, as I remember, was obviously taking — I don’t want to say a blown call, but a foul call,” Ferentz said in describing the replay system. “If an official was investigated, it’s some kind of obvious mistake that happened, you fix it. We’ve taken it to a whole different level, and we’ve been on the receiving end of two of those. Coaches would have been fired. I just think we have a system that needs to be relooked at.”

