Iowa Trust & Savings Bank, Emmetsburg, Iowa, holds all deposits of Citizens Bank, Sac City, Iowa

WASHINGTON – Citizens Bank, Sac City, Iowa, was closed today by the Iowa Division of Banking, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver. To protect depositors, the FDIC entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with the Iowa Trust & Savings Bank, Emmetsburg, Iowa, to assume all of Citizens Bank’s deposits.

Two branches of Citizens Bank will reopen during normal business hours on Monday, as will branches of Iowa Trust & Savings Bank. This evening and over the weekend, Citizens Bank depositors can access their money by writing a check or using an ATM or debit card. Checks drawn on the bank will continue to be processed. Loan customers should continue with their payments as usual.

Depositors of Citizens Bank will become depositors of Iowa Trust & Savings Bank, so customers do not need to change their banking relationship to maintain their deposit insurance coverage. Citizens Bank customers should continue to use their existing branch until they receive notice from Iowa Trust & Savings Bank that it has completed system changes to allow its branch offices to also process their accounts. have taken.

As of September 30, 2023, Citizens Bank had total assets of approximately $66 million and total deposits of $59 million. In addition to assuming all deposits, the Iowa Trust & Savings Bank agreed to purchase essentially all of the assets of the failed bank.

Customers with questions about transactions should call the FDIC toll-free at 1-866-314-1744. The phone number will remain active until 9:00 PM Central Time (CT) this evening; Saturday 9:00am to 6:00pm CT; Sundays from noon to 6:00 pm CT; Monday 8:00am to 8:00pm CT; And then from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm CT. Interested parties can also visit the FDIC website.

The FDIC estimates that the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) will cost $14.8 million. Compared to other options, the least expensive solution was the acquisition of the Iowa Trust & Savings Bank, an insurance fund created by Congress in 1933 and managed by the FDIC to protect deposits in the nation’s banks. Citizens Bank is the fifth bank to fail in the country this year. The last failure in Iowa occurred on November 18, 2011 at Polk County Bank, Johnston, Iowa.

