Iowa bank failure linked to bad trucking loans

As everyone in and associated with the trucking industry knows, most of the last two years have been very difficult for the industry.

Trucking companies large and small have gone out of business. Too many trucks carrying too little freight. Rates on most lanes are at or below 2019 levels – another bad year for the industry.

Apart from this, brokerage has also suffered loss. As widely reported by FreightWaves and other media, Convoy, a very high-profile brokerage, recently closed down due to financial reasons. Other brokerages have also gone out of business, and layoffs have become relatively common.

A hiring freeze and other belt-tightening measures are in effect across the freight industry.

Now the trucking massacre has destroyed a bank.

The Citizens Bank of Sac City, Iowa has failed, and it appears that the reason is the risk of commercial trucking.

Citizens Bank was a small state-chartered bank. According to the Bank Reg Blog its loan portfolio was focused on “commercial and industrial loans”.

The blog reported on November 3 that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) “announced that Citizens Bank, a non-member bank with $66 million in assets… has failed.”

The blog reported that all of Citizens Bank’s deposits were assumed by the Iowa Trust & Savings Bank, supervised by the FDIC and the Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Because Citizens Bank was a state-chartered bank and not a member of the FDIC, the Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services would be held liable for the bank’s estimated loss of $14.8 million.

Bad trucking industry debt?

According to the blog, the Superintendent of the Iowa Division of Banking (IDOB), which is part of the department, also released a statement, saying that during a joint FDIC/IDOB examination, “examiners had identified significant loan losses “It was not identified by the bank earlier.”

Additionally, the Superintendent’s statement included the information that Citizens Bank’s loan portfolio was focused on “out-of-region and out-of-state loans to one industry.” The blog stated that “some of those loans incurred huge losses.” In the statement, the industry concerned was not identified.

However, as the blog reported, before Citizens Bank failed, the FDIC and IDOB had entered into a consent order with it in August.

As part of the consent order, Citizens Bank was required to hire an “independent third-party loan advisor” with “the requisite knowledge, skills, abilities and workout experience,” according to the Bank Reg Blog.

Additionally, the consent order focuses on a loan portfolio, the blog noted. The Adviser had “full authority and discretion to administer and service the Bank’s commercial trucking loan portfolio.”

Sac City has a population of over 2,000; Iowa’s population is only 3.2 million. Citizens Bank had assets of only $66 million.

Prices for new Class 8 trucks in 2023 vary by brand as well as the number and type of features and equipment. However, they are expensive; Prices range from $150,000 for basic models to over $220,000 for models with custom features.

How and why a small state-chartered bank in the very small town of Sac City, Iowa, was making loans on expensive trucks is unknown, but doing so seems highly speculative.

