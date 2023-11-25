IoT in Education Market to Reach $46.4 Billion at 18.6% CAGR by 2032: Allied Market Research

The growth of IoT in education market is mainly driven by the development of wireless networking technologies, increase in cloud platform adoption, and advent of advanced data analytics and data processing solutions.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “IoT in Education Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Service), Application (Learning Management System, Classroom Management, Administration Management, and Others), End-Users (K-12, Higher Education, and Corporate): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the IoT education industry generated $8.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $46.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Major Determinants of Development

The growth of IoT in education market is primarily driven by the development of wireless networking technologies, increased adoption of cloud platforms, and the advent of advanced data analytics and data processing. However, data security and privacy concerns and high implementation and maintenance costs of IoT devices restrain the market growth globally. Furthermore, reduction in the cost of connected devices and IoT traction among the education sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the expansion of IoT in education market globally.

Download Sample Page: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4157

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $8.7 billion Market size in 2032 $46.4 billion CAGR 18.6% Number of pages in report 241 segments covered Offerings, Types, Applications, End-users and Regions. drivers Development of wireless networking technologies. Increase in cloud platform adoption Arrival of advanced data analytics and data processing solutions. opportunity Decrease in cost of connected devices and IoT traction among education sector Compulsion Data security and privacy concerns and high implementation and maintenance costs of IoT devices

Buy this entire report (241-page PDF with insights, charts, tables and figures) here:

the story continues

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/IoT-in-education-market/purchase-options

The hardware segment will maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the IoT in education market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increase in adoption of IoT devices in the education sector to enhance operations, boosts the growth of the hardware segment. However, the software segment is expected to achieve the largest CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, as IoT software helps in reducing time and cost for the education sector. Is.

Classroom management segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on application, the classroom management segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the IoT in education market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. IoT plays a vital role in improving classroom management by introducing innovative technologies that enhance the learning environment. IoT devices such as sensors and smart devices are strategically deployed in classrooms to streamline various aspects of management. However, the learning management systems segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in adoption of learning management system (LMS) solutions is meant to streamline and enhance the administration, delivery, and management of educational content and training. Program.

Higher education segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

According to end user, the higher education segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost half of the IoT in education market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Higher education institutions play a vital role in shaping the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in education. Through research, development, and innovative practices, universities and colleges have been influential in leveraging IoT technology to enhance the educational experience. However, the K-12 segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2023 to 2032. There is a growing emphasis on incorporating immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create more interactive and engaging learning experiences. For K-12.

North America region will maintain its dominance till 2032

Region-wise, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than a third of the IoT in education market revenue. Increase in investments by businesses and government bodies in advanced technologies like cloud-based services, AI, ML and IoT to improve customer experience is projected to boost the growth of IoT in education market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to increased penetration of digitalization and adoption of advanced technology is expected to provide attractive growth opportunities for the market in this region.

Before Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4157

Leading Market Players:-

Google LLC

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

RapidSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the IoT education market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant share in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

Avenue – A subscription-based library (premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR has introduced its online premium subscription-based Library Avenue, specifically designed to provide a cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors and universities. With Avenue, clients can take advantage of a wealth of reports on over 2,000 specific industries and over 12,000 company profiles. Additionally, users can access quantitative and qualitative data online in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Access a library of reports anytime, from any device and from anywhere. For more information, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending reports in ICT and media industry:

Cyber ​​warfare market is expected to reach $127.1 billion by 2032

Cyber ​​security market is expected to reach $478.68 billion by 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is expected to reach $3636 billion by 2033

AI in cybersecurity market expected to reach $154.8 billion by 2032

about us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides unmatched quality of “Market Research Report Insights” and “Business Intelligence Solutions” to global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses. AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market sector.

We are in professional corporate relationships with various companies, and this helps us to mine the market data which helps us to prepare accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecast. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Allied Market Research, is instrumental in motivating and inspiring everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and do everything possible to help clients achieve success. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top executives of leading companies in the respective domain. Our secondary data procurement methodology involves intensive online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

contact:

david corea

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Centre,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

International: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-in-education-market-to-reach-46-4-billion-by-2032-at-18-6-cagr-allied- market-research-301997095.html

Source Affiliate Market Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com