iOS 17.4 release date: Great iPhone update just days away

Apple’s next iPhone update – unless there’s another surprise mini-update like iOS 17.3.1 – will be iOS 17.4. Unusually, Apple has given us a hint as to when it will arrive, although this article is about giving away the date as much as possible.

iOS 17.4 is coming soon. But how soon, exactly? David Phelan

Some updates, though far from all, are regarding EU compliance, whose Digital Markets Act comes into force on March 6, 2024. These elements, which include iOS opening an external app store, must be spaced by that date.

The Act states that certain large online platforms are designated as gatekeepers, meaning, “digital platforms that provide a significant gateway between business users and consumers – whose status makes them private rule makers.” “, and thus create a disruption in the digital economy.” Apple qualifies as one of these, and, the Act says, “Gatekeepers will have six months to comply with the requirements in the DMA, a maximum of March 6, 2024.”

That’s Wednesday, so we know Apple will release the general release of iOS 17.4 sometime between Friday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 6.

Apple prefers to release its updates on Tuesdays overall, although Monday is sometimes preferred.

The fact that the third developer beta of iOS 17.4 was released today, February 13, with the public beta expected on Wednesday, February 14 – a Valentine’s gift! – This suggests that Apple is on schedule with its release plans.

And why not? There’s more to come, with big changes coming to the App Store, search engine choices, and more for EU residents, and it will be available internationally. For starters, a refinement to the fantastic Stolen Device Protection is coming. Then there are new emoji (hooray), including a phoenix and some smileys shaking their heads yes or no. Oh, and a slice of lemon that is mouth-watering in its freshness.

The update will improve Apple Cash so you can specify a virtual card number to create a virtual debit card when Apple Pay isn’t available. There will be new ways to control music on the HomePod or Apple TV, and an update to Apple Music’s design, with the Listen Now tab being renamed Home.

There are more coming, but one of my favorites is Live Activity for the moving stopwatch.

release date

So, when exactly should we expect this abundance of wealth? There’s no way it will be released on March 1st, because it’s Friday, a day reserved for only the most urgent and unexpected updates. The weekend has also ended. Since the morning of March 6 is in Europe before the US, and Apple releases the update at 7 pm. Central European Time, which rejects that day.

Leaving two options: Monday, March 4 or Tuesday, March 5. It could be anything, but since it’s been in the pipeline for months, I’m saying Monday, March 4th is the favorite. There’s a ring to it, no? For such consequential updates, Apple will proceed on March 4th, see what I did there?

