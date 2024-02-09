iOS 17.3.1 release date: Apple's surprise iPhone update, finally here

A huge update for iPhone is going to be iOS 17.4 next month. But before it lands, it looks like another update will be arriving to download in the coming days or weeks. That will be iOS 17.3.1, and here’s what we know about it.

A surprise iPhone update is coming and it could be just days away. David Phelan

February 8 update below. This post was first published on February 6, 2024.

What is this?

According to MacRumors, the site’s analytics logs indicate new software that is not iOS 17.4. This system of recognizing new iOS versions has served MacRumors well, recently informing us that iOS 17.2.1 is on the way – again, an update that no one expected.

More from ForbesApple is preparing the biggest free iPhone upgrade ever

what does it have

The only clue we have is the version number, which tells us that this is more minor than the “whole-number” releases that came before and will come after it.

It could be a bug fix, it could be a security update or it could be both. This is not a rapid security response because Apple releases these only to modify a small operating system version rather than a full number of releases. In other words, once iOS 17.3.1 is released, there could theoretically be an RSR of the size iOS 17.3.1(a).

It is also extremely unlikely that all the new features will come in iOS 17.3.1. First of all, there were features in iOS 17.3 and there are more features coming to iOS 17.4, so it seems unlikely that Apple will have any other new features for iOS 17.4.

Instead, it may update existing features. One possibility is that the excellent Stolen Device Protection introduced in iOS 17.3, and which is to be refined in iOS 17.4, may have its improvements brought forward and previously released in iOS 1.73.1. Stolen device protection ensures extra security when you are not in a familiar location. There have been complaints that you cannot specify which locations are familiar to you. This is not expected to change, but it is assumed that you will be able to opt out of applying additional security restrictions wherever you are. More details here. This may be part of iOS 17.3.1.

This was iOS 17.3. It looks like we won’t have to wait until March for the next update. David Phelan

release date

Given that iOS 17.4 isn’t expected for about a month, there’s some latitude for when iOS 17.3.1 will arrive. MacRumors points out that if it arrives next Tuesday, it will be exactly one year after iOS 16.3.1 was released last year. As the site says, “It’s likely that iOS 17.3.1 will be released in the next week or so if Apple sticks to the same timeframe as the past few years.

I believe it will be next week and since Apple likes Tuesday releases, Tuesday, February 13th is preferred. Could it happen this week? That’s unlikely, and all previous releases scooped up by MacRumors appeared about a week after the site saw the activity it was monitoring this year.

As we have, but it still feels like February 13th.

Update of 8th February. It’s here, and it’s arrived sooner than many people, including me, expected. You can read the details of exactly what’s in the new update here HereBut equally interesting is why it took off so quickly.

The obvious answer is that Apple saw a problem that needed fixing and wanted to get an update out immediately to solve it. But the fact that it’s launched this week, not next week as was speculated, is indicative of the fact that Apple is on a schedule and isn’t being diverted from it.

After all, there was a recent glitch when the second developer update of iOS 17.3 had to be pulled at short notice just hours after its release. This led to speculation that the overall timetable might be postponed slightly so Apple could catch up.

Finally, it arrived exactly when it was first predicted, on Monday, January 22. If anything happened, it was a day early instead of a week or two late as was thought.

So why?

I think this is all due to iOS 17.4 which is coming next. This is a huge update that will Change iPhone out of all recognition By opening up the hardware to rival app markets.

And, the thing is, this update should come on time, as it fits in with the new law. This is the Digital Markets Act and although it only affects the 27 countries of the EU, at least for now, it needs to be timed. And since Apple won’t release updates for one region and not another, that means it has to be ready to roll out in the EU as well as the US. In other words, a delay now in a small update like the new iOS 17.3.1 could have a devastating impact on a larger update coming next month.

More from ForbesiOS 17.3.1: Surprise update notice now released for all iPhone users