iOS 17.2: Apple suddenly releases urgent update for all iPhone users

If it seems like it’s been a few days since you updated your iPhone, that’s because it did. The unexpected iOS 17.1.2 iPhone update appeared on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Less than two weeks later, here’s the next release, warning all users to update now.

This update, iOS 17.2, was no surprise as it was undergoing a beta release, but it still had an element of the unexpected: It arrived a day earlier than many expected.

Apple has recently released iOS 17.2. David Phelan

Here’s what’s in it (it’s pretty packed) and how you can get it right away.

Which iPhones can run iOS 17.2?

Like all releases since iOS 17 arrived in September, this new update is compatible with all iPhones released in 2018 or later. That means the iPhone Xs, iPhone This also includes the iPhone SE second and third generation models.

More from ForbesApple introduces surprise free offer for all iPhone 14 users

how to get it

Open the iPhone’s Settings app, click General, then click Software Update. Here, you will see sections on Automatic Updates and Beta Updates. Whether you have automatic updates turned on or off, you can choose to download new software now. Select Download and Install, and your iPhone will be ready to use in no time.

what’s in the release

Unlike the last few updates, which were all about bug fixes and security measures, iOS 17.2 has a number of new features as well as traditional bug-squishing effects. Chief among these is the new Journal app that helps you write about things that happen to you. It is designed to help you improve your health and is amazingly integrated into the iPhone, with everything securely encrypted for your private entries to remain for your eyes only.

Speaking of integration, with this release Apple has added the ability to shoot video in a special way that will integrate with Apple’s next big product line, the Apple Vision Pro headset. With this update you can shoot spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These videos will play in 3D on the headset—I’ve watched these videos on a headset and they look amazing—but only in regular 2D on the iPhone.

Also only on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, there is a new shortcut for the action button that replaced the previous iPhone’s mute/ring slider. You can now set it to translate, making it easier to converse in foreign languages ​​without even opening the app.

There have been improvements to Messages, including customizing the body size in your Memoji, stickers to add to messages as reactions, and security improvements to protect against spyware. Typing a message, or something, has been updated to allow you to turn off predictions inline, although personally I prefer that feature.

There are enhancements to AirDrop. Similar to NameDrop (which is perfectly safe, despite the uproar about it last week), you can now share boarding passes or movie tickets by simply bringing two iPhones together. There is also Qi2 charger support for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, which was not there until now.

More from ForbesApple iPhone iOS 17 namedrop causes security scare: should you be worried?

Default notification sounds can be customized to a greater extent – ​​previously limited to text, mail, and calendar alerts.

This is a big update, with big new features like Journal and many smaller details.

Apple’s notes follow.

magazine

Journal is a new app that lets you write about small moments and big events in your life so you can practice gratitude and improve your well-being.

Journaling suggestions make it easier to remember your experiences by intelligently grouping your outings, photos, workouts, and other moments that you can add to your journal.

Filters let you quickly find bookmarked entries or show entries with attachments so you can revisit and reflect on important moments in your life.

Scheduled notifications help you maintain a consistent journaling practice by reminding you to write on the days and times you choose

Option to lock your Journal using Touch ID or Face ID

iCloud sync keeps your journal entries safe and encrypted on iCloud

action button

Translate options for action buttons on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in another language

camera

Spatial Video lets you capture video on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max so you can relive your memories in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro.

Improved telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small, distant objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

messages

Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by tapping the arrow that appears in the top-right corner

The Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add stickers directly to the bubble.

Memoji update includes the ability to adjust the body size of any Memoji

Contact Key Verification provides automated alerts and contact verification codes to help verify that people facing extraordinary digital threats are only sending messages with the people they want to.

Season

Precipitation quantity helps you to stay aware of the rain and snowfall conditions for a certain day in the next 10 days

New widgets let you choose from next hour rainfall, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times and current conditions like air quality, feel like and wind speed.

Wind Map Snapshot helps you access animated wind map overlays to quickly assess wind patterns and prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours.

Interactive lunar calendar lets you easily see the moon phase on any day of the next month

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes: