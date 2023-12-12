Apple’s iOS 17.2 update has arrived with great new iPhone features. But iOS 17.2 comes with 12 new reasons to update your iPhone now as it fixes a dozen security vulnerabilities, some of which are serious.

Apple’s iOS 17.2 update comes with 12 new reasons to update your iPhone now, because it fixes , [+] A dozen security vulnerabilities, some of which are serious. Apple Iphone

Apple doesn’t provide many details about what’s fixed in iOS 17.2, to give people as much time as possible to update their iPhones before attackers get the details. The security issues patched in iOS 17.2 involve two flaws in WebKit, the engine that underpins Apple’s Safari browser. According to Apple’s support page, one of these, tracked as CVE-2023-42890, could allow an attacker to execute code.

The iOS 17.2 update also fixes an issue in the kernel at the heart of the iPhone operating system that could see an app able to break out of its secure sandbox. Another notable improvement in iOS 17.2 ImageIO addresses two issues where processing an image could lead to code execution.

Shawn Wright, head of application security at FeatureSpace, also sheds light on CVE-2023-45866 – a Bluetooth-related vulnerability fixed in iOS 17.2 that allows an attacker perfect access to capture keystrokes. He explains that WebKit and kernel vulnerabilities “can be combined together to allow an attacker to gain potentially critical access to the device.”

iOS 17.2 follows emergency update

The launch of iOS 17.2 comes less than two weeks after Apple released iOS 17.1.2, an emergency update fixing two flaws that were being used in real-life attacks. Apple leaves its important security fixes for these emergency releases in between big point updates like iOS 17.2, to ensure that iPhone users aren’t bothered by any bugs that sometimes come with feature upgrades. .

Wright says the good news about the issues fixed in iOS 17.2 is that there is no indication that they are being used in attacks. However, leaving holes open means more time for them to be exploited, so Wright recommends updating your iPhone to iOS 17.2 “as soon as possible.”

More reasons to update to iOS 17.2

Apart from security updates, another big reason to update to iOS 17.2 is that it includes a new feature called Contact Key Verification – an update to iMessage that prevents attackers from reading or listening to your conversations if they access the cloud server. Have violated.

Intended to help combat the increasing amount of spyware affecting iPhones, Contact Key Verification is different from the super-secure Lockdown Mode in that it does not affect the functionality of your iPhone. What’s not to like? Go to Settings > Your Name > Contact Key Verification, where you can toggle it to “On.”

Apple’s iOS 17.2 comes with the long-awaited Journal app, which you can lock with Face ID or Touch ID to ensure it’s private and secure.

Why should you update your iPhone to iOS 17?

Apple’s iOS 17 launches in the autumn, but many are waiting for the update to avoid any iPhone bugs. With this in mind, Apple has also launched iOS 16.7.3 to address relevant security issues fixed in iOS 17.2. But Apple won’t do this forever—the iPhone maker will soon limit its iOS 16 updates to older devices.

Apple’s iOS 17.2 comes with important security and bug fixes and great new features, making it an upgrade worth implementing on your iPhone. So what are you waiting for? Go to your iPhone’s Settings > General > Software Update and download and install iOS 17.2 now.