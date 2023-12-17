iOS 17.2—2 new reasons to upgrade, 2 reasons to wait

Apple has released the long-awaited update to its iPhone software, iOS 17.2, which adds some great new features. Apple’s iOS 17.2 also comes with some important security improvements, making it an important update for iPhone users.

However, the release of iOS 17.2 comes with another update, iOS 16.7.3 – a security-only upgrade for those reluctant to move to iOS 17.

Apple has released iOS 17.2, which includes Apple's latest cool features and important improvements to the iPhone operating system.

Apple’s iOS 17 has been out for several months—and iOS 17.2 includes some pretty cool new features—so which iPhone update should you choose?

As iOS 17.2 is released, here are two new reasons to update to iOS 17, and one reason to wait.

Reasons to update to iOS 17

Amazing new features in iOS 17.2 include: iOS 17.2 is long-awaited as it includes the Journal app, which you can use to make sure your data is secure by protecting it with Face ID or Touch ID.

Another great new feature in iOS 17.2 is iMessage Contact Key Verification, which allows you to keep your communications secure and protect them from spyware.

This is in addition to more enhancements to iMessage, a Favorites update for Apple Music, new Weather app features, Messages in iCloud syncing, and a new “Local Alerts” option in Emergency Alerts.

Many new features have been released so far in iOS 17 such as updates to Messages and Namedrop. Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, believes Standby is “the biggest feature of iOS 17.”

He also points to privacy and security enhancements in iOS 17, like limited access to private browsing tabs, eliminating tracking URLs, “and great secure ways to share passwords.”

iOS 17.2 is more secure than iOS 16 and fixes bugs: I get it—iOS 17 has been pretty rough, including the Wi-Fi bug that’s plaguing many iPhone users. I don’t want to speak too quickly, but this issue seems to be fixed for me in iOS 17.2. Meanwhile, in the iOS 17.2 release notes, Apple has confirmed a fix for the bug that was preventing some iPhones from charging wirelessly in some vehicles.

Additionally—and this is a big one—despite Apple updating its older operating systems with security improvements, iOS 17.2 is much more secure than iOS 16. This is because the iPhone maker only releases significant updates for iOS 16, which comes after iOS 17 is released.

Security researcher Josh Long points out that Apple has fixed more than 70 vulnerabilities between iOS 17 and iOS 17.1. “Meanwhile, iOS 16.7 has received half the patches,” he says.

Reasons to stay on iOS 16

You have an old device: If you are using an older iPhone, you have no option but to run iOS 16. That’s okay and you’re still as safe as possible. After the release of iOS 17, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone This is in addition to the iPhone 6 and 7 series, which still run iOS 15. If you have iOS 15 and need a secure device — and it’s an affordable option — then maybe consider getting a new iPhone soon.

You can’t tolerate insects: While the latest version of iOS 17, iOS 17.2, seems to be quite stable, many people cannot tolerate the bugs that come with new software releases. It could be that you’re a business user, or you just get too frustrated waiting for Apple to come out with fixes. If that’s the case, stick with iOS 16, but keep in mind that Apple will only support older software with security updates for a short period of time. Chances are that this time is going to end soon.

iOS 17.2 vs iOS 16.7.8—Verdict

The latest versions of iPhone software are iOS 17.2 and iOS 16.7.3 and you need to update to one of them. Which upgrade you choose depends on priority.

While Moore admits he’s an “early adopter,” he admits there are arguments that battery life is better for some users on iOS 16. “Others say iOS 17 versions are still worse, so it’s very much up to user preference.”

As any regular reader will know, I’m also an early adopter of iOS software who cares about security. But I can say that in a few days, I have not had any issues with the iOS 17.2 update on my iPhone 14 Pro. Now, it’s up to you.