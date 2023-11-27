iOS 17.1.2 Apple mystery iPhone update: New report claims early release

Now there is increasing evidence that Apple is about to release a new update for the iPhone. It could launch in just a few hours, and would arrive before the next software we were expecting, which was iOS 17.2. Instead, the surprise update we’ll see first will be iOS 17.1.2. Here’s everything we know so far.

It looks like the next iPhone software update is coming sooner than expected. David Phelan

Just a week ago, rumors started flying that an iPhone software update would be arriving sooner than imagined. The next full-point release, iOS 17.2, is already in beta and includes new features as well as improvements and security fixes. But it was thought its general release would be in December—and that’s still the case.

Now, MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol says there is “growing evidence” that iOS 17.1.2 will be released this week. This evidence comes from the website’s analytics logs and it has been growing in recent days.

When can we expect it?

Apple’s preferred release day is Tuesday, other things being equal, so this points to Tuesday, November 28. I’d say that’s still the most likely possibility, but keep in mind that the Thanksgiving holiday could mean things get messed up, so a release on Wednesday, November 29 isn’t out of the question.

There is also a precedent for this week as a release with the equivalent numbering, iOS 16.1.2, was released the week after Thanksgiving last year, although this only tells us what the chances are post-Thanksgiving compared to pre-Thanksgiving. There’s more to it, and it comes down to the fact that Apple employees in the US are now regularly furloughed.

what does it have?

Good question. We can tell from the software version number that this is not Rapid Security Response, as it will be named something like iOS 17.1.1(a). Since RSRs are specifically for bug fixes and security repairs that can’t wait until a major release, this means there may also be new features in the software.

That said, I think it will be entirely about fixing the problems, so which ones?

This is the secret. The previous update fixed an issue with some models of BMW cars, not the make Apple specified in its release notes. But since the arrival of iOS 17, charging problems have also occurred in some GM cars, with some users saying that their wireless charging pads will not work in the vehicle. That’s probably what this update will focus on.

Or it could be set to fix the WiFi connectivity issues that have plagued iOS 17 since its launch in September, though it’s not yet clear if the issue was widespread. It was thought that iOS 17.2 would fix this problem, so perhaps Apple wants to bring it forward. Other recent glitches have been push notification issues and HomeKit issues, so these may be a focus of iOS 17.1.2. If Apple sticks to its regular timetable, we may know the answer in a matter of hours.

