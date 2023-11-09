iOS 17.1.1—2 new reasons to update to iOS 17, 1 reason to wait

Apple has released iOS 17.1.1, which includes several important bug fixes for Apple’s latest iPhone. , [+] Operating System. Apple Iphone

Apple has released iOS 17.1.1, which includes several important bug fixes for its latest iPhone operating system. But many people are still waiting to upgrade to iOS 17, even though their iPhones can run Apple’s recently launched software.

It’s been a few months since iOS 17 launched, and iOS 17.1.1 has fixed some early bugs. Meanwhile, the latest and first major update iOS 17.1 adds more cool new features as well as essential security updates.

So, is it time for you to take the risk and upgrade your iPhone? There’s no doubt about it: iOS 17 comes with a ton of cool new features, including live voicemail, Messages updates, and NameDrop.

As iOS 17.1.1 is released, here are two new reasons to update to iOS 17, and one reason to wait.

Reasons to update to iOS 17

iOS 17.1.1 fixes several bugs: One thing a lot of iPhone users complain about are bugs – and iOS 17 has had its fair share. But something I’ve noticed with iOS 17 is that Apple is working more actively than ever on bug fixes, so you should never have to spend too much time struggling with an issue.

Apple’s iOS 17.1.1 is no exception, the upgrade only includes bug fixes – there are no published CVE entries indicating that the security issue has been fixed.

Yet iOS 17.1.1 fixes an issue that could result in the Weather lock screen widget failing to display snow correctly. Meanwhile, it fixes a bug that could see Apple Pay and other NFC features unavailable on some iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in some cars, according to Apple.

Although it is not in the official release notes, some believe that iOS 17.1.1 may fix the Wi-Fi issues that have been plaguing users since iOS 17, as well as a bug Due to which people’s iPhones shut down overnight.

iOS 17 is more secure than iOS 16: Apple is updating iOS 16 with security fixes for iPhone users who are reluctant to upgrade to iOS 17 — at least for now. That’s all fine, but iOS 17 gets a lot more security updates than iOS 16, so you’re safer updating to Apple’s latest operating system.

As security researcher Josh Long says, if your iPhone can run iOS 17 and you care about security, you should upgrade. He points out that Apple has fixed more than 70 vulnerabilities between iOS 17 and iOS 17.1. “Meanwhile, iOS 16.7 has received half the patches,” he says.

One reason to wait for the update to iOS 17

iOS 17.2 is coming soon, so you might want to wait: If you want to wait a little longer, iOS 17.2 is on the way, which includes exciting new features like iMessage Contact Key Verification – which helps prevent attackers from listening in or reading your conversations. It also fixes some bugs – namely Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

Other new features coming to iOS 17.2 include the Journal app, new AirPlay settings for Apple Vision Pro headsets, collaborative Apple Music playlists, new weather widgets, and enhancements to the Contacts app.

You shouldn’t wait long for iOS 17.2, as it looks like the update will be released in late November or early December.

iOS 17.1.1—Verdict

The safe current versions of iOS are iOS 17.1.1 and iOS 16.7.2, so you should update to one of them if your iPhone is compatible. Is it time to update to iOS 17? Two months after its initial release, if you want to try out new features, why not?

Otherwise, hold out for iOS 17.2—the next iPhone update should be here soon.