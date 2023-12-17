IonQ Stock Outperforms the S&P 500 in 2023. Can it do it again in 2024?

Investor reviewing stock portfolio

This year has not only been good for them IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) shareholders. It was great. The computing-technology stock is up more than 300% since the end of 2022, and appears to be still going strong.

However, as the old saying goes, past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no assurance that IonQ will repeat this feat in the coming year.

Nevertheless, shares of the market-beating company could still easily outpace any gains the market makes for 2024, making the stock a compelling — even if somewhat speculative — buy. here’s why.

IonQ in progress

You’ve probably heard the term “quantum computing” used over the past few years. You probably haven’t heard much about the commercialization of quantum computing solutions. Although the potential of subatomic particles as a computing medium is incredible, making it practical and affordable is also very difficult.

That is, till now. While a company called D-Wave was the first to introduce quantum computing to commercial customers IBM Having become the first major player to unveil such technology in 2019, IonQ is arguably the name to take most seriously in the business. After all, according to the company, it’s also “the first publicly traded, pure-play quantum computing company” on the stock market.

Perhaps more importantly, customers are lining up, with money in hand. The company recorded turnover of $6.1 million during the quarter ending in September, more than doubling its earnings on a year-on-year basis, and bucking the growth trend for the entire 2023.

IONQ Revenue (Quarterly) Chart

IonQ’s total bookings also increased by $26.3 million last quarter, year-over-year, to $58.4 million.

However, this increase only scratches the surface of what could be. The company continues to refine its portfolio of quantum computing platforms. Last quarter it unveiled its #AQ (Algorithmic Qubits) 35 Forte enterprise computer as well as its #AQ 64 Tempo. The former is designed for hybrid data centers that still rely on traditional binary-computing systems. The latter will hit the market in 2025, offering “more available, useful computational states than any computer in history”. Thus it should be able to handle massive computing loads that many customers have not even imagined yet.

The analyst community is calling for top-line growth of about 80% from IonQ next year after 95% revenue growth this year.

Quantum computing tailwinds are already blowing

For the record, it’s still not a great stock for everyone’s portfolio. IonQ is likely to remain in the red through 2026, with its losses expected to widen rather than contract next year before being curbed in 2025. But still, don’t count on any real net profits until 2027. The stock will remain volatile and unpredictable until the price is right, and probably beyond.

Data Source: StockAnalyss.com. Chart by author.

However, if you can enjoy the wild ride in the meantime, it might be worth it.

Look, although it’s a relatively new and somewhat unproven idea, quantum computing is real enough to inspire significant development potential. For example, Precedence Research believes the quantum computing market will expand at an average annual pace of about 37% between last year and 2030, rising from $10 billion by 2022 to $125 billion by then. And that approach jibes with many others.

However, all of these approaches are rooted in the same basic thesis. This is the power and capability of quantum computing. It will redefine how the world sees and uses computers, by doing things that traditional computers cannot. It could be used to enhance artificial intelligence, strengthen cybersecurity, figure out how and why proteins work the way they do, design better lithium-based batteries for electric vehicles, optimize traffic flow, and even predict the weather. Showing particularly great promise in areas such as.

The next big step isn’t figuring out how to use subatomic particles to do more calculations faster, or even designing algorithms that create useful, actionable data — which already has been carried out. The next big step is to give potential paying customers the tools they need to do something creative with quantum computing.

The thing is, IonQ is already doing this. It is partnered with general Electric To help reduce the risk of invisible financial risks, and is helping the chemical company dow Develop new content. The US Air Force is already a major customer of the company, helping this branch of the country’s armed forces develop better battlefield capabilities. IonQ just needs to keep explaining the potential of its technology to more potential customers.

Buying, but only for some investors

Again, this is not for everyone. In addition to the unpredictability that comes with being a young company operating in a young industry, getting involved in the underlying quantum computing trend requires a long-term mindset and a willingness to avoid short-term ups and downs. This is easier said than done when a stock is suddenly losing a lot of ground for no apparent reason.

However, the big picture thesis is still optimistic for long-term investors willing to take on risk.

As was mentioned, IonQ is the only real net player in the quantum computing business, and its current market cap is much smaller than the projected growth of the quantum computing market at around $3 billion. Much of that growth will start a few years from now, but wise investors know they can’t wait until stocks predict the future rather than reflect the present.

grassroots level? It would be surprising if IonQ shares didn’t outperform S&P 500 No matter how well or how poorly the index is going to perform in 2024. Just keep in mind that IonQ stock will also be much more volatile than the S&P 500 in the coming year.

