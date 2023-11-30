IOC youth leader: Rishav Bhowmik offers new opportunities

International Olympic Committee News

IOC youth leader Rishav Bhowmik knows firsthand that finding your way in sport in India is not easy. Through his project “SportXALL”, launched with the support of the IOC Young Leaders Programme, he is hoping to make it easier for young people to find their strengths and get them involved in the sports and clubs that best suit their skill sets. Are. Here, the rifle shooter talks about his new program and the upcoming IOC session in Mumbai, India, reflecting on the growing importance of the sport in India.

Inspired by Indian legends like Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and Olympian Joydeep Karmakar, who grew up in the same city, Rishav joined his local shooting club in 2018 at the age of just 22. He soon became attracted to the sport and has qualified for the last three national championships in rifle shooting.

Because his path to practicing sports was unconventional, Rishav wants to make it easier for children in India to have regular access to sports. It is this idea and his passion for the game that inspired him to apply to participate in the IOC Young Leaders Program – an initiative that provides mentorship, learning opportunities and seed-funding to budding social entrepreneurs to To be able to launch projects that leverage the power of sport. A positive difference in their communities.

Through his work with the programme, Rishav developed the “SportXAll” project, giving youth in India the opportunity to train and connect with a sports club that suits their passion and specific skill set.

sportxall

According to UNICEF, India is home to the largest adolescent population (253 million) in the world, with one in every five people aged 10 to 19 years. Meanwhile, the “Sport for Development in India” report shows that less than one percent of those aged 35 and below have access to organized sports.

With this in mind, and with the support of the IOC Young Leaders Programme, Rishav set out to give children in India, and specifically in his hometown of Howrah, Kolkata, the opportunity to not only participate in sports, but to pursue Established SportsXALL for. Become part of a club.

“There are a lot of kids who want to play sports, but they get stuck in the generational trap of becoming daily wage earners like their parents,” Rishav said. “They may have access to basic education, but they don’t have access to a better future, and they end up in the same situation as their parents.”

“I’m trying to get these kids into the game and make a difference, giving them a chance for a better future in and out of the game, teaching them important life skills and values ​​while providing new opportunities.”

The program starts with a camp where children do some basic physical exercises, while also learning about Olympic values ​​and different sports.

“We try to put kids in sports that fit their natural skills,” he said. “If someone has good leg strength, they might want to try running, or someone who has good shoulder strength might try discus or javelin.”

sports in india

The development of sports in India is supported by NGOs like SportXL, which give more opportunities to the youth in the country to exercise, promote community and lead healthy lives.

In 2022, Rishav participated in the newly launched Olympic Values ​​Education Program (OVEP) in India, which aims to integrate Olympic-themed curriculum into the school education system in the state of Odisha. OVEP aims to help children become active, healthy and responsible citizens by providing a practical set of resources designed by the IOC to introduce young people to the Olympic values ​​of excellence, respect and friendship.

Another example of how fast sports is taking hold in India is that in a few days Mumbai is hosting the 141st IOC session. “I think this is a fantastic step and really shows the confidence the IOC has in India,” he said. “The IOC session in Mumbai is a great opportunity to show the world that we are perhaps ready to host even more events.”

IOC Young Leaders Program is contributing to the Olympics 365 days a year

Launched in 2016, the IOC Young Leaders Program empowers young people to leverage the power of sport to drive positive change in their communities, and therefore contributes to the Olympism365 strategy which aims to make the United Nations a key enabler of sustainable development. As to strengthen the role of sports. Goals (SDGs) in direct response to the IOC’s Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

To date, in collaboration with the IOC, these inspiring youth have delivered more than 140 sport-based projects in communities around the world, promoting education and livelihoods, equality and inclusion, health, peacebuilding and sustainability, helping more than 30,000 people. More people have directly benefited. ,

Olympic partner Panasonic continues support around the world

The IOC Young Leaders Program has been supported by Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner Panasonic since 2017, and will continue until 2024. Panasonic, as a founding partner of the programme, is committed to supporting IOC Young Leaders through various initiatives, for example providing it with creative and technical expertise with its network of influencers and ambassadors, inspiring young leaders. To do this and equip them with the skills and tools they need to scale up their projects.

