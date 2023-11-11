IO got the 007 license because it wants to make ‘multiple Bond games’ the same way it handled Hitman

Agent 47 channels James Bond.

Latest issue of Edge Magazine Includes a comprehensive interview with IO Interactive co-owners Hakan Abrak and Christian Elverdam about the studio’s first 25 years and, of course, its future. A big part of this is the new James Bond game, which IO announced in 2020 As an origin story with its own version of Bond: 007, despite there being games for decades, this is the first game to take such an approach, with others being linked to particular films or actors.

Edge suggests that the tone will be “closer to Daniel Craig than Roger Moore”, which is hardly a surprise, and it could be a more scripted experience than the relatively freeform Hitman games. But details are scant, except that IO had difficulty introducing Eon to a Bond game: mainly because of how the industry has treated the character in the past.

“Our impression was clearly that [at the time] They weren’t looking for a game,” Abrac said. “And I think it’s fair that they might not have been very happy with some of the later games.” Abrac mentioned earlier Barbara Broccoli and EON believed that the previous games were not “worthy enough” and contained too much “violence for violence’s sake”.

Elverdam has taken up the thread to talk about Hitman moving away from “action-oriented shooters” and presenting EON as a game that actually discourages a violent approach (to a level, of course. Beyond the one or two kills required for completion). “This helped us convince EON Group that there is a sophistication in our approach to agent fantasy.”

There also appears to be a widespread influence of Hitman, especially as it pertains to how the World of Assassination series ran across multiple entries and years. The Edge asks if there is a similar concept underlying the 007 project.

“Yes, absolutely,” says Abrak. “I mean, that’s the dream. That’s the ambition. And that’s also how we always talked about it.” Abrac says IO is not interested in creating licenses simply “to make a few bucks” and has turned down offers from “several other IP holders”.

Such ambitions depend on good sales but the Bond license remains extremely popular and, if IO produces the kind of quality it is clearly capable of, you would think the game could do quite well. Abrak says, “I would like players to look at the many Bond games by IO and say, “Wow, that was quite a journey!”

There hasn’t been a Bond game since 2012’s 007 Legends, which was very poorly received and was essentially a COD-style FPS that cycled through the various films’ iconic setups. Arguably the best is GoldenEye 007, which is quite surprising, although it’s one of the few Bond games that includes elements that go beyond “shoot everything that moves”. io feels like this Perfect for sports Although it may take some time for us to see it.

