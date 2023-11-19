Unstoppable Domains is currently facing criticism for allegedly employing the open-source advancements of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) through the filing of a patent titled “Resolving Blockchain Domain Names” in January this year.

In an open letter, Nick Johnson, lead developer of ENS, expressed significant concerns about Unstoppable Domains’ patent applications related to blockchain domain names, highlighting ENS’s advocacy for open source, open standards, and governance.

Open letter sparks debate on patents

At the center of the debate is Unstoppable Domains’ first patent, US11558344, granted in January, which, according to Johnson, is based entirely on innovations developed by ENS. The letter claims that the patents lack original innovations and questions the irony of supporting open innovation while pursuing patents that reflect the work of ENS.

open letter also Thrown light on Unstoppable Domains continues to pursue additional patents, including reserving a name similar to “Sunrise Phase”, a concept well established in the DNS world. Frustrated by failed attempts to communicate with Unstoppable Domains, ENS developers stressed the importance of permissionless innovation and open standards in the Web3 ecosystem.

Regarding Unstoppable Domains’ pledge of its patents to the Web3 Domains Alliance, an industry group led by Unstoppable Domains, ENS expressed skepticism, noting that the press release lacked legal binding. The letter urged UD to strengthen its commitment by making an unconditional and irrevocable patent pledge, consistent with the stated defensive purpose of obtaining the patent.

The lead developer of ENS underlined the important nature of such a pledge to maintain an open and innovative Web3 naming space. Additionally, ENS argued that the legally binding commitment would mitigate any potential chilling effect that would allegedly result from ownership of the unstoppable domain of the patents derived solely from ENS’s inventions.

The CEO of Unstoppable Domains – Matthew Gould – responded to the letter and said that the focus on the Web3 domain platform could shift to the patents or trademarks of companies in other sectors.

They invited ENS to join the Web3 Domain Alliance as a founding charter member, while fostering an active discussion forum.

Unstoppable Domains and ENS are two of the most prominent Web3 domain providers in the region.

In July, Unstoppable Domains announced the expansion of support for .eth domains, allowing users to purchase directly through the official website.

Traditionally known for offering domain extensions like .crypto, .blockchain, .nft, etc., Unstoppable Domains expanded its services to include .eth domains, which were previously distributed through the Ethereum Name Service (ENS). Was a special place for shopping.

