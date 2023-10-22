What early trends should we look at to identify a stock whose value can increase manifold in the long term? In an ideal world, we would like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned on that capital also increasing. If you see this, it usually means it’s a company with a great business model and plenty of opportunities for profitable reinvestment. With this in mind, we’ve seen some promising trends FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) So let’s dig a little deeper.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don’t know, ROCE is a measure of a company’s annual pre-tax profit (its return) relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate this for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM67m ÷ (RM689m – RM151m) (Based on last twelve months till June 2023),

so, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. In itself, this is a standard return, although it is much better than the 8.9% generated by the shipping industry.

In the chart above we measured FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad’s past ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you’re interested, you can check out our analysts’ predictions here Free Report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So how is FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad’s ROCE trending?

We like the trends we’re seeing from FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad. Statistics show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have increased substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has also increased by 43%. Increasing returns on increasing amounts of capital are common among multi-baggers and that’s why we’re impressed.

Bottom-line

In summary, it is great to see that FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad can grow returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, as these are some of the key elements highly sought after by multi-baggers. And the remarkable 121% total return over the past five years tells us that investors are expecting even more good things to come in the future. In light of this, we think it’s worth taking a further look at this stock because if FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad can maintain these trends, it could have a bright future.

