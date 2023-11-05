Investors would like to see Enbridge’s (TSE:ENB) ROCE growth continue

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, there are often underlying trends that can provide clues. Among other things, we would like to see two things; First, an increasing return on capital employed (ROCE) and second, the company’s expansion amount of capital employed. This tells us that it is a compounding machine, capable of consistently investing its earnings back into the business and generating high returns. So on that note, enbridge (TSE:ENB) looks quite promising with respect to its return on capital trends.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

To clarify if you’re unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Enbridge, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.058 = CA$9.4b ÷ (CA$178b – CA$17b) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

so, Enbridge’s ROCE is 5.8%. Ultimately, this is a low return and underperforms the oil and gas industry average of 13%.

In the chart above we measured Enbridge’s forward ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you want to see what analysts are forecasting next, you should check out our Free Report for Enbridge.

ROCE trend

Enbridge’s ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has increased by 21% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns on the same capital and this is evidence that the efficiency of the company is improving. In this respect the company is performing well and it is worth checking out what the management team has planned for its long-term growth prospects.

in conclusion…

To bring it all together, Enbridge has done a good job of increasing the returns it generates on its capital employed. And with those holding the stock up a respectable 48% over the past five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of this, we think it’s worth taking a further look at this stock because if Enbridge can maintain these trends, it could have a bright future.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it is worth knowing what they are, and we have looked at 4 warning signs for Enbridge (1 of which is potentially serious!) That you should know about.

