Investors worried as conflict intensifies in Middle East

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Investors are keeping an eye on the weekend for signs of whether conflict in the Middle East will escalate, which could increase volatility in markets that already have a busy week with the Federal Reserve policy statement and Apple’s results. Was expected.

Israeli air and ground forces intensified operations in the Gaza Strip on Friday, nearly three weeks after a deadly attack by the Islamic movement Hamas.

Investors have become more concerned about the broader conflict in recent days after the US sent more military assets to the Middle East, while Israel attacked Hamas supporters in Gaza and in Lebanon and Syria.

“The situation in Israel … is causing great concern,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

Brent futures closed 2.9% higher at $90.48 a barrel on Friday on concerns the conflict could disrupt crude supplies. Spot gold, a popular safe haven for anxious investors, rose above $2,000 for the first time since mid-May.

In a note on Friday, analysts at Capital Economics said the oil market reaction to the conflict had so far been “muted”.

“That said, any sign that other countries in the region are becoming more involved in the conflict will send oil prices rising sharply,” he wrote.

If the U.S. increases war-related spending as the conflict escalates, leading to a larger deficit, Treasury yields could rise beyond the 16-year high they’ve already hit, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. Have done.

Some investors also hope the escalating conflict could lead to safe-haven purchases of Treasuries. This could slow the rise in yields, which move inversely to prices, and put downward pressure on stocks and other assets.

The S&P 500 has fallen more than 10% since late July, when it hit its highest level for 2023, although the index is up more than 7% year-to-date.

“So far, US government bonds are not performing their normal safe-haven function,” UBS Global Wealth Management said in a note on Friday. “However, an escalation of the conflict will divert attention from monetary policy concerns and boost safe-haven demand for Treasuries.”

The Cboe Volatility Index has soared in the wake of the conflict and rose to a seven-month high on Friday.

The Federal Reserve is set to deliver its latest monetary policy statement on Wednesday, while Apple’s quarterly results highlight another busy week of corporate reports.

