Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex has warned investors to exercise caution in their trading strategies as Bitcoin (BTC) has entered a high volatility environment.

According to the latest edition of the Bitfinex Alpha report, BTC’s recent surge to the $38,000 range may not last for some time, as on-chain metrics suggest the digital asset could retrace its steps and fall to the $31,000 range. Can.

Investors urged to remain cautious

Nearly $491 million was liquidated as Bitcoin hit $38,000 for the first time since May 2022, the largest since the August 17 flash crash. While the asset has seen remarkable price performance this year, it is important to assess its potential next move from previous cycles.

Bitfinex said the key to understanding BTC’s price movements is the short-term holder real price (STH RP), which indicates the average purchase price by investors who have held the asset for 155 days or less. Comparing STH RP to the price of BTC helps determine investor profitability.

Bitcoin is currently hovering around $37,000, while STH RP is at $30,380, marking the largest difference between both metrics since April 10, 2022. Historical cycles show that the month-on-month change in STH RP is approaching the $2,000 range. Signaling a local top, which follows a correction phase in bear markets.

However, if the market sees a negative monthly change in the Long Term Holder Real Value (LTH RP), then long term holders are also liquidating their Bitcoin investments.

BTC market cap near $750B

Currently, the monthly positive change in STH RP and negative change in LTH RP show that the BTC price has reached the local peak, and a return is expected to test the STH RP level. As STH RP hovers around $30,380, BTC could return to the $30,000 to $31,000 range.

“At Bitfinex Alpha, we are discussing the possibility of a new bull market, or the final phase of a bear market, from December 2022 and the rise we have seen in BTC since the beginning of the year. However, it is important to remain cautious,” Bitfinex said.

In particular, STH and LTH levels can change because they are dynamic measures.

Meanwhile, BTC’s market cap is close to surpassing the $750 billion mark for the first time since April 2022, marking a major milestone in the recovery of the leading crypto asset.

