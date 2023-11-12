Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

FT editor Roula Khalaf selects her favorite stories in this weekly newspaper.

Investors are shaking up the venture capital market by raising money to buy up startups abandoned by venture capitalists, and taking advantage of economic headwinds to acquire promising companies at a discount.

In the years running through 2022, VCs took minority stakes in new businesses with growth potential, even if they didn’t have a quick path to profitability. That has changed since a sharp rise in interest rates over the past year has hit private valuations, forcing VCs to step back and putting many start-ups at risk of collapse.

New investment groups are raising millions of dollars in funding with the intention of acquiring majority ownership and operational control of start-ups to turn the businesses around.

Although this trend is still in its early stages, it is another sign of the difficulty that many companies are facing as traditional venture investment cools off.

In one example, investors Oren Peleg and Eyal Mallinger launched UK-based Resurge Growth Partners this year with the aim of raising €120mn to buy start-ups.

The experienced investor, who previously worked at companies including Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital Management and VC firm Beringia, says he saw a gap in the market and plans to invest an average of €10mn to €30mn.

Resurge Growth will acquire start-ups with the goal of providing a turnaround, either because the previous valuation was too high and did not reflect the reality of the new market, or because operational change is needed.

“There is a real opportunity to play a very important role here in helping companies transition from venture ownership to private equity ownership,” Peleg said. “No one is willing to send a strong message saying this needs to be reset, and that will be the role we will play.”

Other investors like Matthew Bradley are also abandoning venture capital for start-up acquisitions. Bradley, the former chief investment officer at London-listed VC firm Forward Partners, launched Tickto Capital last year to buy start-ups.

Another firm, San Francisco-based Arising Ventures, is looking to buy start-ups with viable business models but slow growth since their founding in 2020. Chief executive Kjerstin Eriksson said that in the past year, the number of potential deals has increased fivefold.

Opportunities emerged when “the company raised more money than it was worth in the market”, he said. “If we think there’s a real business down there we’ll do a deal.”

This year the group – which is structured as a holding company rather than a fund – took out a billboard in downtown San Francisco with the slogan: “We invest in second chances.”

Venture capitalists have dramatically reduced activity this year, investing only $73 billion in the third quarter worldwide. That’s down from $106 billion during the same period last year, according to market researcher PitchBook.

At the same time, the number of venture-backed start-ups selling to private equity groups has increased over the past few years to 24 percent of total exits, tripling the proportion of such deals from 2006 to 2010. Data from European tech corporate finance consultancy Clipperton.

However, despite increasing pressure on start-ups to sell, deals are stalling as VCs scramble to extract cash, according to Scott Driggs, who covers private equity at Jefferies.

“Once the door closes and you make those losses clear there’s no going back,” he told Driggs.

Investors expect demand for such buyouts to increase as the recession persists and more companies face potential cash crunches.

“In 2024 we will see a very high demand for our capital because, on the one hand, entrepreneurs will face a choice; Should I sell this company for scrap, should I close it down?” Resurge’s Mallinger said. “Or can we provide an alternative option to this company.”

Source: www.ft.com