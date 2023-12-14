Investors see Fed boost to Asian stocks, bonds and currencies

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks, bonds and currencies are expected to rise Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it would start cutting interest rates next year.

This is the view of currency managers, analysts and strategists who expect currencies sensitive to dollar movements to prove most attractive. The Korean won and the Thai baht are up about 2% against the dollar in early trading.

Asian stock markets should also rise after US stocks registered their biggest gain in a month. Japanese stocks may be an exception due to pressure caused by a stronger yen. Including Australian bonds, are already floating in the slipstream of US Treasuries.

Here’s what money managers, analysts and strategists have to say:

Kelly Wood, deputy head of fixed income at Schroders PLC in Sydney:

“The Fed has delivered an early Christmas gift to the markets. The next step is cuts and markets are now expecting a sharp and rapid easing cycle given Powell’s comments about cutting rates before reaching his inflation target. Given the strong performance across markets today, the Fed will consider a soft landing given the risks.

Kerry Craig, global markets strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne:

“It appears investors won’t be getting a lump of coal in their stocks this Christmas. If the US can avoid a recession as per economic projections, it will benefit the broader Asian region, as earnings are highly correlated to export growth and we could see a resumption of the inventory restocking cycle.

However, with the risk of a US recession only reduced, not eliminated, it is best to take a defensive approach in Asian equities and focus on income and high dividend payers. In Australia, declining yields and a slowing economic outlook tilt our outlook towards the longer term and more defensive sectors of the equity market such as healthcare and technology.

Steve Englander, Head of Global G-10 FX Research and North America Macro Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank:

“We view the Fed’s stance as positive for risk appetite and positive for high-beta currencies. For high-yield currencies, the yield premium can now be viewed as a real yield premium rather than a risk premium, making them far more attractive. “We view USD/JPY’s downside risk as attractive given the potential for wide policy rate differentials to narrow.”

Chamath de Silva, senior fund manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney:

“I am expecting a good rally. We had a very spectacular rally in Treasuries and a textbook dovish pivot reaction in Stocks and the US Dollar on the back of this should bode well for Asian equities. The exception may be Japan, which will have to deal with strong yen strength.

Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies in New York:

The Aussie, Norwegian Krone and Kiwi look somewhat interesting as these central banks are still maintaining a dovish stance. “Owning the Australian dollar against the dollar, pound and euro could prove to be a good trade in the coming weeks,” he said.

Asian emerging market currencies “should continue to trade stronger, but we’ll see if central banks support the dollar to reduce volatility,” he said. The Korean won, Taiwan dollar will see “the most upside”, he said, while the Indian rupee, Philippine peso and Chinese yuan will generally find more support.

Amy Xie Patrick, head of income strategies at Pendle Group in Sydney:

Australian bonds will benefit from a rally in Treasuries, although “it is too early to talk about a cut by the RBA as we are still waiting for confirmation that wage pressures here have peaked. But some trips to the US I am being dragged for – I have no objection to it.

Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney:

“The Australian dollar may be able to extend its gains in the Asia session as market participants digest the FOMC announcement. Today’s Australian labor force data may also provide some support to AUD/USD.” Signs of a tight labor market “will keep the threat of another RBA rate hike alive and AUD/USD will remain supported,” he said.

Brendan McKenna, emerging markets strategist at Wells Fargo in New York:

“Most of EM Asia may perform well, but I think the outperformers could be currencies like the Philippine peso, Korean won and Indonesian rupiah. Currencies that are linked to economies integrated into the global economy and where rates are unlikely to decline in the near future.

Kyle Rodda, senior analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne:

“Low rates are good for technical valuations of the sector, while the low dollar and easy financial conditions ease pressure on assets and modestly improve systemic risks. In Australia, real estate and technical valuation should be in focus today. Nikkei may go the other way as the Yen breaks out and Japanese stocks hate it.

Vinson Foon, head of fixed income research at Malayan Banking Bhd in Singapore:

“The overnight rise in US Treasuries following the Fed’s pivot is likely to have a positive impact, benefiting both EM Asia FX and bonds.”

“High yielding IndoGB may outperform today. IndoGB is well-positioned to receive increased foreign inflows, at least from a strategic perspective, given the prevailing risk-on mode on the Fed axis. Bank Indonesia has plenty of room to roll back past hikes, including a surprise increase in October, which came at the height of a strong US dollar and a sell-off in US Treasuries. “I am not ruling out the possibility of a cut before the next BI meeting.”

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank:

“It appears that the major central banks are entering a rate-cutting cycle, so we believe the Fed is not the only bank to cut rates. The ECB may be ahead of the Fed. For EM Asia, this is good news because this year we know that major central banks have been raising their interest rates quite aggressively. So these headwinds are likely to become headwinds for next year and should lead to a bullish trend for EM Asia currencies next year,” he said on Bloomberg TV.

–With the assistance of Garfield Reynolds.

(Updated with comments from strategists including JPMorgan AM, Standard Chartered and Mizuho.)

