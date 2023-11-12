Investors pull record sum from Saudi in Middle East fund flight By Reuters

© Reuters. A Saudi man shows Saudi riyal bank notes at a money exchange shop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 20, 2016. Reuters/Faisal Al Nasser/file photo



By Libby George and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

LONDON (Reuters) – Foreign investors pulled record amounts of money from U.S. equity funds tracking Saudi Arabia in October, as the Middle East’s worst violence in decades shook the region’s business-friendly narrative.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF saw record net outflows of more than $200 million in October, down 20% from the start of the month, LSEG data shows.

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) that provide exposure to stocks in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Israel also faced outflows, with investors worried about volatility, and inflows have slowed this month.

“Capital flight could be quite indiscriminate,” said Torbjorn Soltveit, lead analyst for the Middle East and North Africa at Verisk (NASDAQ:) Maplecroft.

“It’s not necessarily 100% based on the fundamentals for each country. And obviously, right now, there is a perception that risks are increasing across the region. And we are seeing a negative impact as a result of that,” he said.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF lost $7.7 million in October, while the iShares MSCI UAE ETF suffered $2.75 million in withdrawals.

Exchange-traded funds tracking Israel such as the iShares MSCI Israel ETF, ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and BlueStar Israel Technology have seen net outflows of between $2.5 million and $9.3 million since the attack by Hamas militants on October 7.

Outflows from most emerging markets over the same period far exceeded those from ETFs tracking Gulf countries, while outflows from Israel were also above average.

Israel’s war with Hamas marks the second time Israeli markets have faced turmoil this year after previously coming under pressure due to the government’s judicial reforms.

Natalia Gurshina, VanEck’s chief emerging markets economist, said the latest turmoil has increased outflows.

“The FDI story – Israel as a destination for tech investment – ​​it took another blow, and a big blow,” Gurshina said.

“From a structural perspective, Israel is a safe and attractive destination for these types of flows, which is one reason (rating agencies) were considering a downgrade in the first place.”

“These concerns are not going to go away any time soon,” he added.

However, ETFs tracking the sector have also recovered from losses incurred shortly after Hamas launched attacks on Israel on October 7.

wide flexibility

The ETF cash flight points to a crack in investor confidence in markets that have otherwise been surprisingly resilient.

Israel has recovered the losses and its relations have again improved. Bonds in most Gulf countries remained unaffected by the conflict.

Sergei Dergachev, a portfolio manager at Union Investment, said the turmoil has not slowed new issuance in the Gulf, pointing to sukuk from Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund.

“It’s very interesting to see that you don’t see any huge fear of contagion risk,” he said, while there have been no corporate debt sales from Israel since the start of the war.

Investors say almost all of the region’s main economies are strong enough to withstand some turmoil. Israel has reserves of about $200 billion and the Gulf countries are buoyed by rising oil and gas prices.

But the flight of cash from equity investors still highlights serious risks to these economies and their efforts to diversify, as the region is again mired in conflict.

Maplecroft’s Soltvedt said continued war could undermine Saudi efforts to curb its dependence on oil, while Dergachev and other investors said the length of the conflict – and how badly it has hurt Israeli businesses and investments – could weigh heavily on its economy. Can wreak more havoc.

Dergachev said, “For Israel, the big question is what happens after this? It really has no value.”

