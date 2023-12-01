Investors parked cash in money market mutual funds in 2023 and may now see higher tax bills

If you stashed cash in a money market mutual fund in 2023 amid rising interest rates, you could face a surprise tax bill in April, experts say.

If you put cash into a money market mutual fund in 2023 amid rising interest rates, you could face a surprise tax bill in April, experts say.

Investors and institutions have invested $5.84 trillion in money market mutual funds as of Nov. 29, according to the Investment Company Institute, and many funds are paying more than 5%.

“With the money earned on cash assets in 2022, the tax bill was negligible,” said certified financial planner Robert Schultz, senior partner at NWF Advisory Group in Encino, California. “At 5% rates, there will be much higher bills, which will put a lot of people off.”

With yields closely tied to the federal funds rate, money market funds – distinct from money market deposit accounts – are mutual funds that typically invest in short-term, low-credit-risk debt, such as Treasury bills.

According to CFP Colin Day, enrolled agent at Correct Capital in St. Louis, many investors are parking money in these funds because of “fear in the stock market” and many are nervous about spending cash.

Typically, money market funds pay dividends monthly, and the earnings made in 2023 “could be significant,” Day said. “But unfortunately, that’s before taxes.”

Instead of more favorable capital gains rates, you’ll pay regular income taxes on money market fund income, with a top bracket of 37%. By comparison, the top long-term capital gains rate is 20%.

For example, let’s say you’re an investor in California and the tax rate is 45%, including state and local taxes. According to Schultz, with $100,000 in a money market fund, a 5% gain could trigger a $2,250 tax bill.

However, some states offer tax exemption based on the underlying assets. For example, money market funds holding U.S. Treasury bonds may exclude a portion of their earnings from state and local taxes.

Still, investors may find out about their taxable money market earnings only when they receive tax forms in early 2024. “February will be a late Christmas present for many investors,” Schultz said.

Typically, investors receive tax forms for money market mutual funds in January or February, reporting the previous year’s earnings to the IRS.

