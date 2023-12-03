Stocks just had their best month of the year, but an important labor market report suggests the momentum of the rally may be slowing.

The November jobs report, due for release on Friday, highlights a week of economic data that includes key updates on activity in the services sector as well as the latest readings on job openings and consumer sentiment.

The Federal Reserve will enter its quiet period before its next meeting starting on December 12.

On the earnings front, results from J.M. Smucker (SJM), GameStop (GME), Lululemon (LULU), Dollar General (DG) and Broadcom (AVGO) will highlight quarterly reports in a week.

Stocks entered the first full week of December after finishing their first winning month since July. In November, the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 10.7%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 8.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose nearly 8.8%.

Investors will look for further signs of a cooling in the labor market when the jobs report is released on Friday. A report that showed job growth, but not much more than expectations, adds to growing sentiment that the Fed’s rate hike campaign could end in a “soft landing,” where inflation returns to 2% without a major decline in economic activity. She comes.

After a weaker-than-expected print in October, which was largely due to the United Auto Workers strike, economists forecast jobs growth in November.

The November jobs report is expected to show 200,000 non-farm payroll jobs were added to the U.S. economy, with unemployment falling last month. According to Bloomberg data, it has remained stable at 3.9%. In October, the US economy added 150,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate reached its highest level since January 2022.

“We expect softness in labor demand to remain a theme going forward,” the team of Wells Fargo economists led by Jay Bryson wrote in a note Friday. “That said, the end of the UAW and Hollywood actors strikes are likely to boost the November payroll print by about 45K. Additionally, the relatively late survey week supports seasonally adjusted gains, “Higher holiday hiring than in previous years should help. We estimate employers added 230K payroll over the month.”

For investors, this print will be important in reinforcing or refuting the market’s recent sentiment that the Fed has raised interest rates and may even cut rates earlier than many expected.

The Fed attempted to temper those expectations on Friday.

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in prepared remarks at Spelman College in Atlanta on Friday.

The comments initially surprised markets, with shares falling within minutes of the speech, but all three major averages ultimately ended Friday’s trading day in the green. Market expectations towards Fed policy also did not increase much.

As of Friday afternoon, markets had pegged a roughly 64% chance the Fed would cut rates by the end of its March meeting, compared with a 21% chance just a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“The jobs report is very important, it’s probably the most important thing on our year-end calendar,” Kelly Cox, U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told Yahoo Finance. “And a continuation of the trends we have seen in the job market would be a good thing because it would show that the Fed is maintaining a healthy job market while reducing inflation.

“You don’t want to see unemployment rising rapidly and hiring slowing rapidly. You don’t want to see any sudden moves.”

An excavator works on the site of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, on January 13, 2016 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson TPX Images of the Day (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

With the Fed in a dovish period, economic data is likely to be the main driver for stocks next week as corporate earnings season comes to a close. But some reports can help investors assess investors’ appetite for risk in certain areas of the market.

GameStop and C3.ai (AI) will report earnings on Wednesday. Two stocks have been popular momentum trades this year. GameStop recently surged more than 20% in a single trading session. Meanwhile, C3.ai has weathered the headwinds of AI hype and seen its stock rise nearly 175% this year.

Shares of both the non-profits saw a rise in November as investors again adopted the risk-off mantra and bought some of the names that were hit the hardest during the selloff during the fall.

More broadly, not many strategists have warned that the current market is overbought.

“Despite rising expectations of a soft landing, we are still far from a market environment dominated by high confidence and euphoria,” wrote Savita Subramaniam, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America.

weekly calendar

monday

Earning: GitLab (GTLB)

Economic Data: Factory orders, October (-2.7% expected, 2.8% earlier); Durable goods orders, October final (-5.4% expected, -5.4% earlier)

Tuesday

Earning: Asan (ASAN), AutoZone (AZO), Box (BOX), Dave & Buster’s (PLAY), Designer Brands (DBI), JM Smucker (SJM), mongoDB (MDB), Nio (NIO), Signet Jewelers (SIG), Stitch Fix (SFIX), Toll Brothers (TOL)

Economic Data: S&P Global US Services PMI, November, final (50.8 previously); S&P Global US Composite PMI, November, final (50.7 previously); ISM services, November (52.5 expected, 51.8 earlier); Jolts job openings, October (9.38 million expected, 9.55 million earlier);

Wednesday

Earning: Campbell (CPB), ChargePoint (CHPT), Chewy (CHWY), C3AI (AI), Duckhorn (NAPA), GameStop (GME), Lovesack (LOVE), Vera Bradley (VRA).

Economic Data: MBA mortgage applications, week ending Dec. 1 (+0.3% earlier); ADP employment change, November (120,000 expected, 113,000 before)

Thursday

Earning: Broadcom (AVGO), DocuSign (DOCU), Dollar General (DG), Lululemon (LULU), RH (RH), Vail Resorts (VAIL)

Economic Data: Challenging job cuts, year-on-year, November (+8.8% earlier); Weekly initial jobless claims, December 2 (221,000 expected, 218,000 earlier)

Friday

Earning: No notable earnings

Economic Data: Nonfarm Payrolls, November (+200,000 expected, +150,000 earlier); Unemployment rate, November (+3.9% expected, 3.9% earlier); Average hourly earnings, month-over-month, November (+0.3% expected, +0.2% earlier); Average hourly earnings, year-over-year, November (+4.0% expected, +4.1% earlier); Average weekly hours worked, November (34.4 expected, 34.4 earlier); Labor force participation rate, November (62.7% earlier); U of Michigan Consumer sentiment, December preliminary (61.9 expected, 61.3 earlier)

