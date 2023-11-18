Investors in United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) have unfortunately lost 24% over the last three years

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk with stock picking is that you’ll end up buying underperforming companies. Unfortunately, this has been the case for a long time United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) share price is down 32% over the past three years, well below the market return of around 23%, according to shareholders.

It is worthwhile to assess whether company economics are keeping pace with these huge shareholder returns, or whether there is some disparity between the two. So let’s do just that.

It cannot be denied that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. An imperfect but simple way to consider how market perception of a company has changed is to compare the change in earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Although the share price is down over three years, United Overseas Australia actually managed to grow EPS at 2.7% per year over that time. Looking at the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to business performance over the period (perhaps due to one-time losses or gains). Or the company was overhyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It’s fair to suspect that the market was bullish on the stock at first, and expectations have since diminished. Share price movements can be better understood by looking at other metrics.

Given the healthiness of the dividend payments, we doubt they have worried the market. However, the weak share price may be related to the fact that revenues have been disappearing at a rate of 35% per year over three years. In that case, the current EPS may be difficult to maintain by some people.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return, Whereas share price returns reflect only the change in share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, United Overseas Australia’s TSR for the last 3 years was -24%, which is higher than the share price return mentioned earlier. Thus the dividends paid by the company have boosted it Total Shareholder return.

a different perspective

It’s good to see that United Overseas Australia shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.3% over the last year. Of course, this also includes dividends. Notably the five-year annualized TSR loss of 1.7% per year compares very unfavorably with recent share price performance. The long-term losses make us cautious, but the short-term TSR gains certainly indicate a bright future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. For example, take risks – United Overseas Australia 3 warning signs (And 1 that’s a little worrying) We think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

