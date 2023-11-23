Investors in the market (ASX:MKT) have seen a healthy return of 72% over the last five years

Stock pickers generally look for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying underrated businesses is one way to get additional returns. For example, long term Market Limited (ASX:MKT) shareholders have enjoyed a 51% share price increase over the last half decade, far exceeding the market return of around 21% (not including dividends).

Let’s take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the long term and see whether they have been consistent with shareholder returns.

It cannot be denied that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company’s share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, the market moved from losses to profitability. This would generally be considered positive, so we expect the share price to rise.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Still, future earnings will be more important than whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into earnings by checking out this interactive graph of the market’s earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about total shareholder return (TSR)?

It would be remiss of us not to mention the differences between markets total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return, Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the notional value of any discounted capital awarded to shareholders, as well as the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested). The dividend has been really beneficial to market shareholders, and the cash payout has contributed to a TSR of 72% over the last 5 years, which is better than the share price return.

a different perspective

The market has had a tough year for investors, with an overall loss of 43%, compared to a market gain of about 2.7%. Even good stocks’ share prices fall sometimes, but we want to see improvement in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. The upside is that long-term shareholders have made money, with gains of 11% per year over the last half decade. If fundamental data continues to indicate long-term sustainable growth, the current selloff could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is worth considering the various effects of market conditions on a share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, like risks. Every company has these, and we’ve seen 5 warning signs for the market (2 of which are important!) That you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

