Investors in China's lagging markets to play defense in 2024

By Summer Jane

HONG KONG (Reuters) – After China underperformed world markets for three consecutive years, investors in Chinese stocks next year will look for other businesses with global reach or protection from an economic downturn.

Companies in defensive sectors such as healthcare, medical innovation and exporters in the electric vehicle supply chain and advanced manufacturing, as well as multinationals such as e-commerce firm PDD Holdings will top the list.

This comes despite Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs forecasting Chinese equities to outperform the S&P 500, with analysts bullish on the broader China market for next year.

“Since the economic recovery is slower than expected, we have reduced exposures sensitive to macro cycles,” said Wang Qing, chairman of Shanghai Chongyang Investment Management.

Chongyang is instead buying defensive high-dividend stocks, medical innovators with global competitiveness and advanced manufacturing backed by Beijing, Wang said, declining to list any investments by name.

It follows China’s blue chip CSI300 index falling to a five-year low and a 12% decline in 2023 against a 15% gain for global shares as the Chinese economy continues to suffer from asset crunch and COVID-19. Is struggling with slow recovery.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fared even worse, falling more than 18% against the S&P 500’s 21, with the forward price-to-earnings ratio trading below six.

The performance over the past 10 months crushed the optimism generated at the start of the year, with four consecutive months of foreign outflows in the second half of the year totaling 138 billion yuan ($19 billion) from Chinese equities through the Stock Connect scheme. Evacuation took place. ,

“Investors have struggled to think about what the next growth driver will be for China,” said Caroline Yu Maurer, head of China and specialized Asia strategies at HSBC Asset Management.

Goldman analysts have a target of 4,200 for the CSI300 by the end of 2024, up 23% from Monday’s close of 3,419. Morgan Stanley estimates the blue chip index will end next year at 3,850 and the Hang Seng – which ended at 16,201 on Monday – will rise 14% to 18,500.

In contrast, Goldman wants to see the S&P 500 rise less than 2% from current levels to 4,700 by the end of next year. Morgan Stanley sees it falling to 4,500. [MKTS/GLOB]

Exporters and Multinational Companies

Real estate is casting the longest shadow. The sector that once accounted for a quarter of China’s economy is grappling with a series of developer failures and a crisis of confidence that fund managers want to see resolved before committing capital.

Moody’s last week warned of downgrading China’s credit rating due to the asset crisis. Shares in Country Garden, once China’s biggest private property developer and now struggling to repay its debt, are down 73% this year.

The Hang Seng Index of mainland developers is down 44%.

With asset shocks widening the economy and consumption falling, Morgan Stanley estimates the number of MSCI China companies that missed analysts’ earnings expectations in the third quarter was the highest since 2018.

New York hedge fund Indus Capital Partners is one of several investors turning away from investments in China due to tepid domestic demand.

Without naming specific companies, Indus partner John Pinkel said, “We see value in alliances with some exporters and multinationals, and cheaper (state-owned enterprises) and are otherwise not of great concern to the government. “

For example, stock of PDD, which owns US-based shopping app Teemu, is up 75%. Discount retailer Miniso also has a global reach and its shares have risen 80% this year.

Global asset manager Invesco is overweight Chinese assets in its Asian portfolio, and strategist David Chao highlighted the attractiveness of global expansion, citing the success of Japanese companies abroad while domestic growth has slowed.

Of course, there are bargain hunters, too.

Wenli Zheng, portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price, says shipmakers have record orderbooks and the time is ideal for buying good but perceived financially sensitive companies that are trading cheaply, such as Kanzhun, a Recruiter, or Mall Operator China Resources Mix Lifestyle.

Jefferies said it has become “strategically positive” given China’s per yuan and cheap valuations, and LSEG data shows that sales analysts believe Chinese companies will be the most profitable in seven years to 2024. Will see expansion of its strongest earnings.

Yet BofA Securities’ November survey of 265 Asia fund managers found that the majority are either waiting for a recovery or looking elsewhere, suggesting there is no rush to increase their investments in China.

($1 = 7.1872 yuan)

(Reporting by Summer Jane; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Westbrook and Tom Hogg)

