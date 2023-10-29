Investors in Carlo Gavazzi Holding (VTX:GAV) have seen a handsome return of 134% over the last three years

Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) shareholders may be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But the returns in three years have been excellent. The share price moved upward during that time, and is now 108% higher than that. After such a run, some people may not be surprised to see prices soften. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is performing well enough to support the current price.

So let’s assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they have moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: In the short term the market is a voting machine, but in the long term it is a weighing machine. A flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment about a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Carlo Gavazzi Holding achieved compound earnings per share of 67% per annum. This EPS growth is higher than the average annual increase in share price of 28%. So it seems that investors have become more cautious about the company over time. We would take a risk of the lowest P/E ratio of 7.86, which also reflects negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It’s certainly excellent to see how Carlo Gavazzi Holding has grown profits over the last few years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be worth looking at us Free Report on how its financial position has changed over time.

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return, The TSR is a return calculation that takes into account the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividends received were reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay generous dividends, the TSR is often much higher than the share price return. In the case of Carlo Gavazzi Holding, its TSR for the last 3 years is 134%. This is higher than its share price return we mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

It’s good to see that Carlo Gavazzi Holding has rewarded shareholders with a total return of 22% in the last twelve months. This also includes dividends. This is better than the annualized return of 7% over half a decade, meaning the company has been performing better recently. At best, this could indicate some real business momentum, meaning now might be a good time to dig deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. For example, we have discovered 2 warning signs for Carlo Gavazzi Holding (1 makes us a little uncomfortable!) Here’s what you should know before investing.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

