Investors have never been more convinced that bond yields are falling: BofA survey

New data from Bank of America on Tuesday showed that investors were never more convinced that bond yields were headed lower.

BofA’s monthly survey of fund managers showed that nearly 80% of respondents expect bond yields to fall in 2024, the steepest decline the firm has ever forecast.

“The big change in the November FMS was not the macro outlook, but confidence in lower inflation, rates and yields,” BofA’s data analytics team, led by strategist Michael Hartnett, wrote on Tuesday.

And if this belief of lower bond yields in the coming year materializes, it could serve as a catalyst for the stock market, which has been challenged by rising yields.

“The yield, in our view, [were] That’s the biggest challenge for this market,” Truist CO-CIO Keith Lerner said last week, adding that the S&P 500 recently hit its longest winning streak in two years thanks to the recent decline in yields.

Investors feeling most guilty in response to the fund managers survey said bonds will decline in 2024. (Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey)

Yields have risen over the past several months, with the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) rising nearly 100 basis points from early August to mid-October on expectations of additional rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a surprise increase. happened. Treasury issuance spooked the fixed income market.

But after the 10-year yield peaked near 5% in October, bonds have bid up in recent weeks as Fed commentary and a soft jobs report boosted investor confidence that the central bank will not raise rates again. .

On Tuesday, following the release of the Bank of America survey, the latest Consumer Price Index report showed prices rising at the slowest pace in two years, which the market saw as a welcome sign for the Fed.

Yields fell even further early Tuesday, with the 10-year yield falling more than 18 basis points to 4.4%.

If the intraday move is sustained, it would be the biggest move in the bond market since investors sought the traditional “flight to safety” trade amid the regional banking crisis in March.

The overall optimistic tone of market participants in BofA’s survey was also notable.

Investors now see a 76% chance that the Fed will hike, the highest number investors have been convinced that central bank hikes are ending since the question was first asked in May.

Investors are also now overweight equities for the first time since April 2022.

“Concerns about inflation and central banks are rapidly diminishing,” Hartnett wrote.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com