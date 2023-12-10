Investors have fought a 2-year battle with the bond market. Here's what's next.

For the second year in a row, US Treasuries have acted like a wrecking ball, with large swings in yields often posing a threat to the stock market and other assets.

Markets look stable heading into the year, with renewed buying interest pushing the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield down from a 16-year high above 5% in October.

November was the best month in nearly 40 years for a broad-based measure of fixed-income returns. That helped the broader bond market avoid a third consecutive year of historic losses. But there are still a lot of questions about what 2024 will bring.

Perhaps one of the biggest uncertainties revolves around whether Treasuries, described as the world’s safe, “risk-free” asset, will bottom out in 2024 after losing so much over the past few years. There could be turmoil.

Many traders and investors are counting on inflation slowing enough to definitively end the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike cycle, while also paving the way for lower borrowing costs next year.

“We’ve been through the pain of recalibrating risk-free rates, and it’s been a two-year battle for financial markets in a rising rate scenario,” said Thomas Urano, co-chief investment officer at fixed-income asset manager Sage. Advisory in Austin, Texas, which oversaw more than $23 billion as of October. “But as we approach the end of the hiking cycle, the return profile in risk-free rates now looks much better than it did when we started this process.”

With the 10-year yield now above 4%, some believe a serious decline in US economic growth would be needed to push the 10-year yield below 3.5%. The decline in US bond yields during November has helped lead the S&P 500 index SPX

Close to reclaiming its record high set in January 2022.

“If the inflation path that we are on, in which price pressures have been coming down over the last six months, somehow reverses course and it accelerates again, then the outlook on rates will be bullish,” Urano said via phone. There is a risk for.” “But I see a re-acceleration in inflation as the least likely outcome,” he said, adding that he finds investment-grade corporate credit within fixed income “quite attractive” despite the possibility of a recession or economic downturn. Consider options. ,

See also: Black Friday often heralds a year-end rally in corporate bonds

At Los Angeles-based Capital Group, which held more than $2.3 trillion in assets as of June, fixed income portfolio manager David Hogg said he is a “strong believer” in active management, and it makes sense for investors to move money out. Comes. Back to the shore and into the markets. In particular, he said 2 to 5 year US government debt looks more attractive than 10 and 30 year maturities because there is better value at the short-to-intermediate end of the Treasury curve, where yields are likely to rise. Doesn’t happen. Much higher than here.

Treasury yields serve as a benchmark for funding mortgage, auto and student loans. They move up or down based on many variables including market expectations for US growth, inflation and interest rates. When they go up, they drive up the cost of borrowing for homes and businesses, as well as increase the likelihood of default, and could hurt the appeal of risky assets. By making returns on risk-free government debt Look more attractive.

As of Thursday, 10-year BX:TMUBMUSD10Y and 30-year rates BX:TMUBMUSD30Y ended the New York session at 4.129% and 4.244%, respectively. That’s up more than two full percentage points since the start of 2021, marking the beginning of the bond market’s nearly three-year run of losses.

The steep increase in market-linked rates over the past few years has recently piqued the interest of potential buyers. Buying interest, rising expectations of a 2024 Fed rate cut by March and consumer-price inflation that fell from a peak of 9.1% to an annual headline rate of 3.2% pushed long-term Treasury yields higher in October. She has fallen from where she was. In June 2022.

While many bond indexes remain on pace for negative three-year returns, November’s rally has helped push the Bloomberg US Aggregate up to a 3.17% return year to date as of Wednesday.

However, the risk of additional Treasury selloffs that could impact broader markets still remains. This was due to the continued onslaught of supplies from Treasuries, the loss of big buyers such as the Federal Reserve and foreign investors, and concerns about the US fiscal trajectory, which prompted Moody’s to lower its outlook on the country’s credit rating in November.

“The last two years have been full of ups and downs and much of that has been driven by rate increases we haven’t seen in a long time. We’re moving toward a new paradigm in which investors can find income in high-quality parts of the capital structure, such as investment-grade corporate credit, mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries, said Rob Daly, who owns about 4.5 Overseeing billions of dollars. Fixed income assets for Glenmede Investment Management in Philadelphia.

“The adjustment period from zero rates to higher rates is inevitably painful, but there is a trend toward less pain,” Daly said via phone. “You don’t have to take that much risk to get good returns.”

Money-market funds, meanwhile, have about $6 trillion in cash, sparking debate over whether investors would end up parking some of it in riskier assets or equities.

The side that favors staying in cash sees the need for investors to prepare for a sharper-than-expected U.S. recession and a Fed that could cut rates sharply after pushing borrowing costs into restrictive levels. Is reluctant to. The other side of the debate hopes investors hoarding cash will drive the solution. Invest in equities on the idea that any economic downturn is likely to be mild and inflation should continue to decline, pushing yields lower.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said while this substantial pool of cash is set to fuel a significant rally in risk assets, she is of the view that such a downturn should come and go quickly.

However, Michael Green, chief strategist and portfolio manager at New York-based Simplify Asset Management, thinks otherwise. Via phone, Greene said it is extremely difficult to know how long any recession might last, and that she is more concerned about the U.S. economic outlook given the “rapid and extreme” pace of the Fed’s rate hikes. .

“Unfortunately, it has become a little more challenging for investors,” said Green, whose company oversees $3 billion of assets and offers alternative strategies through about 20 exchange-traded funds.

“Under these conditions the preferred asset should be cash, and we believe sitting on cash in a money-market fund will provide higher-than-expected returns,” he said. “My general sense is that as the economy slows, investors are less likely to park cash elsewhere and more likely to seek safety.”

Source: www.marketwatch.com